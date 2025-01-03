X!

Estonia joins Finland in cable damage probe as Eagle S detained off Porvoo

News
The Eagle S moored off the Finnish town of Porvoo.
The Eagle S moored off the Finnish town of Porvoo. Source: ERR
News

The tanker responsible for damaging the Estlink 2 cable linking Finland to Estonia has been detained indefinitely by Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and is currently moored off the town of Porvoo.

Finnish authorities have confirmed ongoing collaboration with Estonia to advance the investigation and ensure better maritime security in the Gulf of Finland.

On January 2, investigators from Finland's transport and communications agency, Traficom, boarded the detained tanker, thought to be one of hundreds of vessels which make up Russia's "shadow fleet," to assess its technical condition.

The crew of Eagle S consists of 24, eight of whom have had their movements restricted by the NBI.

Head of Finland's central criminal police Elina Katajamäki told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Based on these findings, the freedom of movement for eight individuals has been restricted under suspicion of a criminal offense. However, this number could change as the interrogations continue and new details emerge."

"During questioning and the investigation, we have aimed to identify who was involved in the incident and who was responsible for the ship's route at the time," she went on.

"There has been excellent cooperation both among Finnish authorities and internationally. We have also exchanged information with Estonia," Katajamäki added.

Meanwhile, Finland's border guard is monitoring Russia's shadow fleet in the Gulf of Finland, focusing on preventing oil pollution.

Deputy Commander Ilja Iljin of the West Finland Coast Guard stressed the importance of joint exercises with Estonian authorities to prepare for any potential spills.

"If oil pollution happens, we will be working with the Estonian authorities to contain, combat, and contain the spill at sea," Iljin said. "We have practiced this cooperation through tabletop exercises and operational ship drills," he added.

The Eagle S's trailing anchor is thought to have damaged the Estlink 2 cable to the extent that this will be offline for several months.

