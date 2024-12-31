Finnish police: Seven Eagle S crew members banned from traveling

According to a press release from the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (KRP), seven crew members from the oil tanker Eagle S have been banned from traveling,

According to the KRP, the questioning of the ship's crew continued ton Tuesday, while the underwater investigation into the EstLink 2 cable rupture also resumed. Investigative work is being conducted in the area around the drag marks on the seabed.

Police suspect that the seized tanker Eagle S caused cable damage by dragging an anchor in the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day.

Sami Paila, head of the police investigation team, said on Sunday evening that the drag mark on the seabed stretched "tens of kilometers, if not almost a hundred kilometers long."

Paila stressed that it was crucial to determine "question of intent" during the preliminary investigation and that this would be "clarified as the investigation progresses."

The Eagle S, an oil tanker registered in the Cook Islands, is suspected of damaging the EstLink 2 cable in the Gulf of Finland between Finland and Estonia last Wednesday. Finnish police and the Border Guard detained the vessel in Finnish territorial waters.



