X!

Finnish police: Seven Eagle S crew members banned from traveling

News
The oil tanker Eagle S's journey in the Baltic Sea shows a noticeable slowdown near the Estlink 2 cable, as evidenced by its trajectory.
The oil tanker Eagle S's journey in the Baltic Sea shows a noticeable slowdown near the Estlink 2 cable, as evidenced by its trajectory. Source: Screenshot from marinetraffic.com
News

According to a press release from the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (KRP), seven crew members from the oil tanker Eagle S have been banned from traveling,

According to the KRP, the questioning of the ship's crew continued ton Tuesday, while the underwater investigation into the EstLink 2 cable rupture also resumed. Investigative work is being conducted in the area around the drag marks on the seabed.

Police suspect that the seized tanker Eagle S caused cable damage by dragging an anchor in the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day.

Sami Paila, head of the police investigation team, said on Sunday evening that the drag mark on the seabed stretched "tens of kilometers, if not almost a hundred kilometers long."

Paila stressed that it was crucial to determine "question of intent" during the preliminary investigation and that this would be "clarified as the investigation progresses."

The Eagle S, an oil tanker registered in the Cook Islands, is suspected of damaging the EstLink 2 cable in the Gulf of Finland between Finland and Estonia last Wednesday. Finnish police and the Border Guard detained the vessel in Finnish territorial waters.

An overview of the story is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karl Kivil, Michael Cole

Source: BNS/STT

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonian curling duo Kaldvee and Lill finish second in Sweden

19:33

Finnish police: Seven Eagle S crew members banned from traveling

19:04

Estonian chess star Mai Narva 13th at World Championships in New York

18:30

Experts: End of Russian gas transit will not mean higher prices in Estonia

17:00

Kõlvart: Simson's decision to exit Center Party not a surprise

16:18

Prime minister knew EstLink 2 damage could be sabotage within hour

15:56

Lifestyle coach: The ideal New Year's resolution offers a sense of accomplishment

15:24

Competition Authority rejects Elektrilevi's request to raise network fees

14:50

Northern Lights on display alongside fireworks on New Year's Eve

14:24

Former EU commissioner leaves Center Party

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.12

New Russian shadow fleet ship spotted near undersea cable in Gulf of Finland

28.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

30.12

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

28.12

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins from January 1

08:29

NATO decides to enhance military presence in the Baltic

30.12

Traffic camera to take pictures of cars using bus lanes in Tallinn

14:50

Northern Lights on display alongside fireworks on New Year's Eve

30.12

Electricity sellers: Broken undersea cable will lead to higher prices

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo