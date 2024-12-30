X!

Former Navy chief: Finland's handling of Eagle S highlights Estonia's shortcomings

Cdre. Jüri Saska.
Cdre. Jüri Saska. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Investigations into the ship Eagle S, suspected of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, are ongoing, with crew members still being questioned. According to former Navy chief Jüri Saska, the incident in Finland underscores Estonia's need for more capable vessels.

Finnish authorities deployed an armed unit aboard the ship Eagle S in the Gulf of Finland on Thursday night to seize control of the vessel, which is suspected of damaging undersea cables.

Estonian K-Commando leader Marek Aas confirmed that Estonia is capable of responding swiftly in similar situations, despite having fewer resources than Finland.

"There is no reason to deny their means are greater. But that does not mean we would remain mere bystanders were something like that to happen closer to our borders," Aas said.

However, as a small and resource-limited nation, conducting such operations would require Estonia to utilize all available assets, Aas added.

Finnish and Estonian special forces have previously conducted joint training exercises. According to Aas, the current case provides a foundation for further collaboration.

"The Finns have gained valuable experience here. These are precisely the kinds of situations special forces prepare and train for. All decisions are time critical and all risks need to be weighed when such events occur. But there's always room for improvement, whether we're talking about surface vessels, aerial capacity or just training," Aas explained.

Former Navy chief Cdre. Jüri Saska emphasized that this incident highlights existing gaps in Estonia's defense capabilities.

"If we look at the capabilities of our ships, the Estonian Navy currently lacks suitable vessels that can operate in adverse weather conditions like we see today. Weather undoubtedly imposes restrictions, and the vessels currently in our fleet are not designed for this purpose," Saska said.

What type of vessels would enhance Estonia's maritime defense capabilities?

"I believe we need ships in the 80- to 90-meter range. One ship alone is not sufficient – if it's out of service, your maritime capability is effectively null. The rule of thumb is that if you want to have one ship available 24/7, you need three vessels of the same type and capability," Saska explained.

The requirements for improving defense capabilities are well understood, he added, leaving the next steps to political decision-making.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

