X!

Estonia dispatches Navy patrol boat to guard EstLink 1 cable

News
Estonian Navy patrol boat Raju.
Estonian Navy patrol boat Raju. Source: Estonian Navy
News

The Estonian Defense Forces launched a naval operation early Friday morning, with the Navy patrol vessel Raju dispatched to protect the EstLink 1 undersea cable. Estonia also hopes NATO allies will assist with their ships to help safeguard critical maritime infrastructure.

"We decided yesterday evening (Thursday – ed.) with the commander of the Defense Forces to launch a naval operation early this morning, during which the Estonian Navy's vessel Raju has already set sail to protect EstLink 1 as of this time (the interview aired at 8:15 a.m. – ed.)," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said on Friday during the "Vikerhommik" radio show. "This is to ensure that nothing happens there and that our critical connection with Finland remains operational."

According to Pevkur, he immediately contacted Finland's defense minister after yesterday's Estonian government session and proposed that Estonia and Finland jointly secure EstLink 1.

"Not just with Finland, but with all of our allies, really. The Finns are discussing this today, and I believe they will join us. Additionally, we agreed yesterday that NATO will engage on a military level. The commander of the Defense Forces will call the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) today."

Pevkur noted that further developments are a military and tactical matter, and it may not even be necessary to discuss whether this involves Article 4 consultations or the conclusion of bilateral agreements.

"For us, speed is crucial. If SACEUR and the commander of the Defense Forces reach an agreement, a solution could be, for example, the deployment of Swedish forces here. Or it could be Germany, Poland or anyone else. Through bilateral relations, we can find quicker solutions than waiting for NATO as a whole."

At the same time, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe also has the authority to independently deploy NATO naval groups.

"These activities have been ongoing since yesterday, and I believe we can ensure the functionality of EstLink 1 in cooperation with our allies," Pevkur said.

Reigo Kebja, a member of Elering's management board, said on "Vikerhommik" on Friday that there are no issues with security of supply in Estonia, and this can be guaranteed even in the hypothetical scenario where EstLink 1, in addition to EstLink 2, is rendered inoperable.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:17

Ministry planning several new alcohol policy restrictions

09:41

More women turning to shelters after the holidays

09:00

Estonia dispatches Navy patrol boat to guard EstLink 1 cable

08:24

Availability of repair ship affecting EstLink 2 repair timeline

07:48

Estonia's finance minister describes lower VAT on food plan as waste of money

07:23

Norstat: EKRE rises to third place in party rankings in final poll of the year

07:14

LNG leaking from truck after accident on Pärnu highway

26.12

Kaja Kallas: Sabotage is on the rise in Europe

26.12

Prime minister: Navy will more actively monitor critical infrastructure

26.12

Finnish police: Ship at the site of EstLink 2's breakage missing anchor

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

26.12

Estonian-Finnish undersea power link Estlink 2 down again due to fault Updated

26.12

Finnish police: Ship at the site of EstLink 2's breakage missing anchor

26.12

Yle: Russian shadow fleet tanker in the area when Estlink 2 goes offline Updated

26.12

Communications cables between Estonia and Finland disrupted, services online

26.12

Two dead, two rescuers injured in Põhja-Tallinn fire

26.12

EstLink 2 suspected fault location on the bottom of the Gulf of Finland

26.12

In brief: Estonia-Finland cable disruption

26.12

Efforts to find location of EstLink 2 fault continue

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo