Prime minister: Navy will more actively monitor critical infrastructure

The Estonian Navy and NATO allies will start to more actively monitor critical undersea infrastructure after the EstLink 2 outage, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Thursday.

.The government held an extraordinary session on December 26 following the disruption to the approximately 150-kilometer-long cable between Finland and Estonia.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE), and Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) outlined the next steps at a press conference on Thursday evening.

While the two countries are cooperating, Finland is leading the investigation as the damage to the cable is in it's waters, the prime minister said. Earlier on Thursday, a vessel suspected of causing the break was detained for the first time.

It was agreed at the extraordinary session that critical infrastructure needs additional protection, ministers said. They also agreed on the next steps.

EstLink 1 and 2. Source: ERR

"The most important thing is that we need to enhance the monitoring and protection level of critical infrastructure both at sea and on land. This is primarily handled by the Navy, but we are also requesting assistance from our allies. Allies have previously supported us by sending ships here to monitor critical infrastructure, helping to create a better underwater picture of what is happening there. In addition to creating this picture, deterrence is also crucial," Michal said.

It will take up to seven months to fix the cable, Michal said, but experience shows that better cooperation is needed to speed up the repair process.

The prime minister said Estonia and Finland reached an agreement six months ago to fix broken infrastructure as quickly as possible. Michal said he also proposed this scheme to the Baltic states and other countries in the region so they can share a "common toolbox" when responding to similar situations.

"We are also developing monitoring systems in Estonia to create a better situational overview. This is being done in collaboration with Estonian partners, primarily our Finnish colleagues," the prime minister added.

It is also not possible to guard every square meter of the seabed at all times, he stressed.

Repairs on Estlink 2 this fall. September 3, 2024. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

Estonia needs to lead on the modernization of the Law of the Sea within the EU and NATO, Michal said.

"The problem is recurring in our and other seas. Countries must be able to better protect their critical infrastructure, stop these ships, and more quickly identify suspects," he said.

"On the side of the Ministry of Defense, the most important thing is for the Navy, together with NATO allies, to take a more active role in monitoring, guarding, and deterring around our critical infrastructure. While it is not possible to cover every meter every day, it is certainly possible to adopt a more proactive approach," the prime minister outlined.

Michal highlighted the recent agreement by 12 countries to carry out additional checks on Russia's shadow fleet vessels. He said this is "clearly" not to Russia's liking.

There is no concern for Estonia's electricity supply as backup power plants and reserves can be used, Michal told the media.

Michal said ministers are in contact with their Finnish counterparts, and information is being exchanged with the European Union and NATO.

PM: Possible to move from consultations to NATO Article 4

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera" the prime minster said he had discussed the issue with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte already.

Asked it Estonia should initiate Article 4 – consultations with allies – about the the cable disruptions, Michal said these discussions are already being had.

"Consultations within NATO, with allies in the Nordic countries, in the Baltic countries, with the leaders of the European Union, are already under way and, if necessary, we can escalate Article 4 from this peacetime round of consultations. We are in the consultation phase at the moment, and we will certainly do so together with the Finns," he said.

Under Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty, members can bring any issue of concern, especially related to the security of a member country, to the table for discussion within the North Atlantic Council.

Since the Alliance's creation in 1949, Article 4 has been invoked seven times.

Läänemets: Frequent infrastructure destruction should be considered an attack

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Läänemets told the press conference that the regularity of cable breakages means it can no longer be considered a coincidence. He called the events "systemic" and an "attack" on Estonian infrastructure.

The minister said that a hybrid attack should be considered on the same level as an attack. "In the current security situation, it does not matter whether it is a military or hybrid attack. It is directed against someone, it has a purpose," he said.

Läänemets stressed that infrastructure both at sea and on land needs protection. He highlighted the upcoming Baltic disconnect from the Russian power grid (BRELL.)

The interior minister said the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA )has started drawing up a list of critical objects and a plan for taking them under protection.

Läänemets listed three important activities: restoring and protecting infrastructure both at sea and on land; reducing the number of shadow fleet ships through various measures; and creating opportunities, including legal ones, to prevent similar incidents and conduct procedures more efficiently.

Pakosta: Law must be tightened

Estonian Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Pakosta said Estonia's telecommunications are still working because there are several cables in place that do the same thing. Satellites can also replace them if needed.

The justice and digital affairs minister said the law around infrastructure violations must be strengthened.

"We should not check whether the violation was intentional since all the cables are on the navigation charts. In addition, the penalty rates should be increased, bringing them at least to the same level as in aviation," she explained.

You can watch the press conference again below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!