In brief: EstLink 2 outage

The EstLink 2 undersea electricity cable connecting Estonia and Finland has been down for more than 24 hours. A ship has been detained and is being held in Finnish waters. ERR News sums up the story below.

The 150-kilometer EstLink 2 cable runs between Estonia and Finland under the Gulf of Finland.

The outage was reported at 12:26 p.m. on Christmas Day (December 25) by electricity transmission system operators Elering and Fingrid. The damage is roughly in the middle of the gulf, approximately 80 km from the Estonian shore and 70 km from the Finnish coast.

On Thursday (December 26), the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation said the Russian shadow fleet's oil tanker Eagle S – sailing under a Cook Islands flag – likely caused the damage.

The ship has been detained in Finnish waters and is missing an anchor. A three-kilometer no-fly zone has been imposed in the area.

The agency said an inquiry is ongoing, but the damage to EstLink 2 is being investigated as aggravated vandalism.

The oil tanker was, according to MarineTraffic, on its way from St Petersburg to Egypt, Finland's public broadcaster Yle reported.

EstLink 1 and 2. Source: ERR

On Wednesday, the Finnish media reported both the Hong Kong-registered cargo ship – Xin Xin Tian 2 – and the Eagle S oil tanker belonging to the so-called Russian shadow fleet were in the area at the time.

Several other cables connecting Finland to Estonia and Germany are also reportedly out of action on Thursday.

EstLink 2 is the latest cable to be damaged in the Baltic Sea by vessels suspected to be linked to China or Russia. In November, cables between Finland and Germany and Sweden and Lithuania were broken.

In October 2023, a gas pipeline connecting Estonia and Finland was broken by a Hong Kong-flagged ship's anchor.

The latest damage comes after 12 countries agreed to place additional restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet, again vessels used to carry oil.

The government will hold an extraordinary meeting and press conference on Thursday evening (December 26).

Reaction: Estonia, Finland and Baltic states

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said it is too early to conclude that Moscow is behind the latest undersea cable disruptions in the Baltic Sea. However, Finland "will respond decisively" to any suspected interference with its undersea infrastructure.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) thanked Orpo for "excellent cooperation" and said he was "glad" the suspected ship had been detained. "We need to step up our bilateral, NB8, EU and NATO cooperation to keep our critical cables secure," he wrote on social media.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said damage has become so frequent it is "difficult to believe this is accidental or merely poor seamanship."

"We must understand that damage to submarine infrastructure has become more systematic and thus must be regarded as attacks against our vital structures," he said in a statement, adding the shadow fleet is a "security threat."

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkekson (Reform) said if the damage is caused by a vessel then NATO members should be consulted. "Closing the Baltic Sea to vessels flying certain flags should not be ruled out," he said.

MEP Urmas Paet (Reform) said the EU and NATO need to take "real steps" to protect infrastructure. "The phase of passive protocolization is over," he wrote.

Estonia's closest neighbors also stressed the frequency of undersea cable breakages.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics said the damage is "most probably" not a coincidence "to put it nicely."

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kestutis Budrys said: "The growing number of undersea incidents in the Baltic Sea, affecting critical infrastructure, should serve as a stark & urgent warning to both NATO & EU."

He said its "imperative" that critical infrastructure needs to be better protected.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!