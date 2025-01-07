X!

Eagle S anchor found on seabed by Swedish military ship

Patrol boat escorting the Eagle S tanker.
Patrol boat escorting the Eagle S tanker. Source: Finnish Border Guard
An anchor belonging to the oil tanker Eagle S, suspected of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, has been located and retrieved from the seabed, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported on Tuesday.

Yle said the anchor was raised by the Swedish Armed Forces' multipurpose vessel HMS Belos, which is assisting with the investigation.

Finnish authorities have taken possession of the anchor, and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will begin analyzing it on Tuesday.

The NBI suspects that the anchor was used in severing the EstLink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia and damaging four telecommunication cables on December 25.

The authorities previously said they found marks showing the anchor was dragged for almost 100 km along the sea floor.

Editor: Helen Wright

