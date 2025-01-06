Swedish Navy's HMS Belos arrives in Gulf of Finland to investigate cables damage

The Swedish Navy's special vessel HMS Belos arrived in the Gulf of Finland on Sunday afternoon to take part in the investigation into the damage to communication cables between Estonia and Finland.

The exceptionally versatile rescue-equipped crew of the Belos is assisting Finnish authorities in investigating damage to underwater cables, according to Helsingin Sanomat. The newspaper emphasized that Belos possesses extraordinary capabilities and noted that the Swedish Navy has not been shy about promoting it as one of the most advanced vessels of its kind in the world.

Belos is specialized in submarine rescue missions. The ship is 105 meters long and 18 meters wide, with a displacement of 6,159 tons. Its crew consists of about 40 members.

According to HS, Finland does not have a rescue vessel of the Belos type, as the Finnish Navy no longer operates submarines. Belos is part of the Swedish Navy's 1st Submarine Flotilla, alongside five Swedish submarines. The home base for both Belos and the submarines is in Karlskrona.

In the Swedish Navy, the name Belos has traditionally been assigned to submarine rescue ships. In Greek mythology, Belos (also known as Belus) was a sea god and son of Poseidon.

Sweden is generally recognized as having a high level of expertise in submarine construction. However, the Belos rescue ship was built in the Netherlands. Launched in the mid-1980s, the ship originally served as a support vessel for divers involved in offshore oil rig construction, HS explained.

The Swedish Armed Forces purchased the vessel in 1992, and after modifications, it was delivered to the Swedish Navy in 1995.

Belos is equipped for a variety of underwater rescue missions and research operations. Its features include a helicopter deck, underwater robots and a decompression chamber for divers.

The vessel also has a dynamic positioning system, allowing it to maintain its position relative to the seabed without the use of an anchor, relying instead on real-time location data and working propellers.

Together with a submarine rescue vehicle (URF), Belos forms Sweden's submarine rescue system. The URF attaches to a sunken submarine, allowing its crew to transfer to the rescue vehicle, which then transports them to the Belos. The URF can also connect directly to the decompression chamber aboard the Belos.

On Sunday, the Finnish Navy announced that it is working closely with the crew of Belos. The navy is providing official assistance to the police investigation, using assets such as the mine countermeasures vessel Vahterpää, the oil recovery vessel Hylje and divers.

Cpt. Tuomas Runola, head of the navy's deep-sea diving unit, stated in a press release that divers are prepared to carry out tasks at great depths if needed.

Finland requested assistance from Sweden to investigate the cable damage. According to Runola, HMS Belos brings valuable expertise, equipment and experience to the operation.

Finnish authorities have seized the Eagle S, a Cook Islands-registered tanker that they allege dragged its anchor across the seabed on December 25, damaging the EstLink 2 undersea power cable between Estonia and Finland, as well as several communication cables. The Eagle S is suspected of being part of Russia's so-called shadow fleet, which Moscow allegedly uses to circumvent sanctions, including the price cap on Russian oil.

