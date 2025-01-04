X!

Finnish court upholds decision to seize Eagle S oil tanker

News
The Eagle S, moored off Porvoo, Finland.
The Eagle S, moored off Porvoo, Finland. Source: Finnish Border Guard
News

On Friday, Helsinki District Court upheld a decision by the Finnish authorities to seize the oil tanker Eagle S, rejecting an appeal to release the ship and its crew.

According to the Finnish authorities, the vessel was responsible for damage caused to the EstLink 2 underwater electricity cable between Estonia and Finland on December 25.

The Cook Islands-registered Eagle S is believed to be part of a so-called Russian "shadow fleet" used by Moscow to circumvent sanctions, including a price cap on Russian oil, The Kyiv Independent reports Finnish national broadcaster Yle as saying.

Finnish police initially detained the tanker on December 28, treating it as evidence in a criminal investigation. The ship's owner, Caravella LLC FZ, which is based in the United Arab Emirates, appealed to the court to release the vessel.

The seizure of the tanker is also being demanded by three Finnish companies – state-owned network operator Fingrid, telecoms company Elisa and state-owned network company Cinia – along with Estonian systems operator Elering, to ensure the cost of repairing the damaged cables is recovered. All three submitted their requests to the Court on Friday.

The Finnish police have asked for the trial to be held in private and for the court documents to be kept confidential.

Finnish investigators are currently questioning Eagle S crew members about the alleged incident. Authorities expect the initial phase of the investigation to take several weeks and while the full investigation will last several months. A technical investigation is currently being conducted on the basis of the findings, while testimonies are also being taken from the crew.

On Friday, Sweden announced that it would send a warship to participate in the investigatation into the circumstances surrounding the damage to EstLink 2. The Swedish vessel is designed to rescue submarines and can also be used as a diving base. According to the Swedish government, Finland requested its assistance.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:03

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

12:54

Donald Trump nominates Estonian-born lawyer for US Ambassador role Updated

12:45

Watch again: New Year's Eve concert from Estonia Concert Hall

11:52

Klavan to reveal details of EJL presidency plans once general assembly called

10:55

Finnish court upholds decision to seize Eagle S oil tanker

08:36

Estonia's top swimmer Eneli Jefimova gives masterclass for children in Sillamäe

07:49

Photos: Heavy snowfall lasts all day Friday in Tallinn

03.01

Funeral for President Rüütel to take place next week

03.01

Tallink Grupp's passenger numbers down 2.2 percent on year

03.01

Tartu Christmas Village closes with concert and Seto party this weekend

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

02.01

AirBaltic axes 19 connections including flights from Tallinn to Dubrovnik

03.01

Estonia's population grew in only three counties in 2024

12:54

Donald Trump nominates Estonian-born lawyer for US Ambassador role Updated

03.01

Defense minister: HIMARS handover in 'coming weeks'

03.01

Eagle S captain speaks to Finnish daily amid probe into Estlink cable damage

07:49

Photos: Heavy snowfall lasts all day Friday in Tallinn

03.01

Flooding may lead to evacuation of nursing home in Pärnu County

01.01

Expert: Estonia lacks clear plan if airBaltic axes flights from Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo