Sweden to send three ships to NATO-led surveillance mission in the Baltic

The Swedish government has decided to send three naval vessels and one Air Force aircraft to participate in a new NATO-led operation aimed at securing critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

The aim of the NATO operation is to protect underwater cables from sabotage, Yle reported.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Friday that NATO will deploy two ships to monitor the cables. The Swedish ships have not yet departed to carry out surveillance tasks.

No specific deadline has been set for the participation of the Swedish ships, but this will likely be determined by the leadership of the NATO surveillance operation, the newspaper wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!