Police release photos of anchor recovered from Gulf of Finland

The anchor retrieved from the seabed by Finnish authorities on January 6, 2025.
The anchor retrieved from the seabed by Finnish authorities on January 6, 2025. Source: Finnish Border Guard.
Photographs of an anchor recovered from the Gulf of Finland suspected of breaking cables have been released by the Finnish authorities.

An investigation is taking place and the police aim to confirm whether the anchor belongs to the oil tanker Eagle S, which had been operating near the site of the incident on December 25.

The anchor raised on Monday (January 6) measures approximately 4 meters in length, 2.5 meters in width, and it weighs 11 tons, the Police said.

Investigators are working to determine at what point it detached from the vessel.

The object was found in the "immediate vicinity" of the drag marks on the seabed, said said Lt. Cpt. Nico Mäkelä, who acted as the situation manager for the underwater incident scene investigation, from the patrol ship Turva.

The anchor retrieved from the seabed by Finnish authorities on January 6, 2025. Source: Finnish Police.

Underwater investigations have determined the length of the drag trace on the seabed to be approximately 100 kilometres. The police continue to analyze the drag trace

"If the anchor only came loose during the hoisting, it is likely that the anchor could have caused further damage to the seabed infrastructure if the vessel had continued its journey," said Tactical Leader, Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi of the National Bureau of Investigation

The sequence of events leading up to the ruptures is already quite clear in a technical sense to the police, but there is still a lot of technical data storage media to be analyzed. 

On December 25, several undersea cables connecting Finland and Estonia were damaged. The Finnish authorities have detained the Cook Islands' flagged vessel and are investigating. Sabotage has not been ruled out.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Police release photos of anchor recovered from Gulf of Finland

