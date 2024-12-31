NATO decides to enhance military presence in the Baltic

NATO has decided to strengthen its military presence in the Baltic Sea to protect infrastructure in the region following recent damage to undersea cables between Estonia and Finland.

"In order to maintain vigilance, increase situational awareness and deter future incidents, NATO is enhancing its military presence in the Baltic Sea," the alliance said on its website Monday.

NATO members convened at the alliance's headquarters on December 30 to discuss the security of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea following the damage to undersea cables between Estonia and Finland on December 25.

"The damage to the cables, which is being investigated by Finnish authorities, is one of a number of recent incidents in the Baltic Sea under scrutiny as possible sabotage. Allies expressed full solidarity with Estonia and Finland in the wake of the recent incident."

NATO also noted in its statement that member states are considering additional measures to address potential threats to critical undersea infrastructure. These efforts include support from NATO's Maritime Center for the Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure, established in May of this year.

