X!

NATO decides to enhance military presence in the Baltic

News
USS Kearsarge in Tallinn.
USS Kearsarge in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

NATO has decided to strengthen its military presence in the Baltic Sea to protect infrastructure in the region following recent damage to undersea cables between Estonia and Finland.

"In order to maintain vigilance, increase situational awareness and deter future incidents, NATO is enhancing its military presence in the Baltic Sea," the alliance said on its website Monday.

NATO members convened at the alliance's headquarters on December 30 to discuss the security of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea following the damage to undersea cables between Estonia and Finland on December 25.

"The damage to the cables, which is being investigated by Finnish authorities, is one of a number of recent incidents in the Baltic Sea under scrutiny as possible sabotage. Allies expressed full solidarity with Estonia and Finland in the wake of the recent incident."

NATO also noted in its statement that member states are considering additional measures to address potential threats to critical undersea infrastructure. These efforts include support from NATO's Maritime Center for the Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure, established in May of this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:29

NATO decides to enhance military presence in the Baltic

08:21

Estonia not planning to ban disposable e-cigarettes

30.12

Electricity sellers: Broken undersea cable will lead to higher prices

30.12

Minister: Infrastructure surveillance depends on capability, threat assessment

30.12

Physics teacher: Outgoing year rich in cosmic phenomena

30.12

Gallery: 2024 through ERR's photographers' lenses

30.12

Housing loan interest rate falls to two-year low

30.12

Eneli Jefimova clinches Athlete of the Year for second year in a row

30.12

Võru County schools offering organic lunches say local produce in short supply

30.12

Pärnu cruise tourism fades away

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.12

New Russian shadow fleet ship spotted near undersea cable in Gulf of Finland

28.12

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins from January 1

30.12

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

28.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

30.12

Traffic camera to take pictures of cars using bus lanes in Tallinn

30.12

Finnish police: Drag mark running tens of kilometers along the seabed

30.12

Former Navy chief: Finland's handling of Eagle S highlights Estonia's shortcomings

30.12

Head of police special unit: We could handle initial ship seizure procedures

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo