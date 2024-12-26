Finnish police: Ship at the site of EstLink 2's breakage missing anchor

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation announced at a press conference that the damage to the EstLink 2 submarine cable was likely caused by the anchor of the Russian shadow fleet's oil tanker Eagle S, according to preliminary assessments. The anchor was not found when the vessel was detained. The incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism.

On Wednesday, a malfunction caused the EstLink 2 direct current connection between Estonia and Finland to shut down. On Thursday, Finnish authorities held a press conference where the National Bureau of Investigation announced that the inquiry is ongoing, but the damage to EstLink 2 is being investigated as aggravated vandalism.

Markku Hassinen, deputy chief of the Finnish Border Guard, explained that at 12:28 a.m., authorities boarded the vessel Eagle S. The crew was asked to lift the anchor, but only the anchor chain surfaced, raising suspicions of unusual activity involving the ship. The vessel was seized by the police and is currently held in Finnish waters near Porkkala.

Robin Lardot, director of the Finnish National Advisory Council, stated that plans are in place to examine the seabed.

Customs authorities have also launched a preliminary investigation into serious regulatory violations. The Eagle S, sailing under the Cook Islands flag, has not operated in the Gulf of Finland this year but has been active in regions like Turkey and India. Customs noted that this is a significant observation in the context of sanctions.

Jarkko Saarimäki, director-general of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom), emphasized that submarine cables are a critical part of Finland's infrastructure. However, preparations for such incidents have been made and authorities can respond quickly. Saarimäki confirmed that Finland's communications infrastructure is designed to withstand multiple simultaneous disruptions. While telecommunication cable damage has not significantly affected Finland's connectivity, some minor slowdowns may occur.

Currently, Finnish authorities have imposed a no-fly zone over the affected area. Chief Inspector Juha Hietala stated that this measure aims to facilitate the investigation.

When Police Chief Ilkka Koskimäki was asked during the press conference whether communication had been initiated with Russia, he responded negatively. He also dismissed plans to contact Russian authorities and declined to elaborate further on the matter.

Finnish MP and former Defense Forces Chief Jarmo Lindberg remarked during a special broadcast on Yle that there have been three cable disruptions in the past year, all involving cargo ships or tankers with missing anchors.

"It seems suspicious that enormous anchors could be dragged along an uneven seabed without the ship noticing," Lindberg said, adding that such incidents highlight the vulnerability of cables and telecommunications infrastructure.

Orpo: This problems needs to be solved

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that Finland has taken decisive action in addressing the incident, sending a clear message that the issue must be dealt with and brought to an end. However, he emphasized that Finland needs to enhance its preparedness for such situations.

Orpo noted that Finland's supply security remains strong and confirmed that he has been in communication with Nordic countries, the Baltic states, Poland, NATO and the European Union regarding the matter. He added that additional methods are required to crack down on the shadow fleet.

"Shadow fleet vessels funnel money into Russia's war machine, enabling Russia to continue its war against Ukraine. These ships are continuously being added to sanctions packages, which have already had a significant impact," Orpo said. He also highlighted that these vessels pose environmental risks to the Baltic Sea.

Orpo reiterated that Finland has not engaged in dialogue with Russia. He also stated that while he does not want to draw conclusions yet about Russian involvement in the incident, the shadow fleet operates on behalf of Russia. He assured that the Finnish government will do everything in its power to resolve the issue.

Jukka Savolainen, Director of the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, pointed out that there has been an unusually high number of similar cable disruptions recently.

"Someone is now testing how inexpensive ships can cause major disruptions across the Western world. We must intervene," he stated.

Last month, a Chinese vessel was suspected of causing similar problems. According to Savolainen, it is essential to establish a deterrent so that any ship cutting cables can be caught. He emphasized that the swift actions taken in this case, including strong measures and an immediate response by authorities, demonstrate how such incidents can be effectively prevented in the future.

However, Savolainen warned that the greatest potential damage from cable disruptions could occur in the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. He suggested that the incidents in the Gulf of Finland may have been interconnected tests.

Stubb: We must be able to prevent risks posed by Russia's shadow fleet

Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote on social media that he had been briefed on the incident by the heads of the police, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Border Guard.

"We must be able to mitigate the risks posed by ships belonging to Russia's shadow fleet," Stubb wrote.

He noted that both he and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo closely monitored the situation on Tuesday and commended the authorities for their effective collaboration in investigating the events.

According to Fingrid, Finland's main grid operator, the EstLink 2 cable has sustained physical damage on Finnish territory and Finland will be responsible for the repairs. Fingrid estimates that the repair process could take up to seven months.

