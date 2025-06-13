Eagle S officers suspected of telecomms interference, criminal mischief

Senior officers of a tanker that broke undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day are suspected of aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with telecommunications, Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Friday.

The tanker Eagle S, flying the flag of the Cook Islands, is accused of breaking cables, including the EstLink 2 which runs between Estonia and Finland, by dragging its anchor.

It was one of several incidents that has taken place in the Baltic Sea over the last two years. The vessels seem to have connections to Russia's shadow fleet.

The NBI has now completed its criminal investigation into the damage caused to cables in the Gulf of Finland on December 25, 2024, it said in a statement.

The agency said the police now have a "clear understanding" of the sequence of events that occurred.

The anchor retrieved from the seabed by Finnish authorities on January 6, 2025. Source: Finnish Police.

"Based on the material collected from the vessel, the examination of the seabed, and the interviews conducted with the crew, senior officers of the tanker Eagle S are suspected of aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with telecommunications," the statement said.

Head of Investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Sami Liimatainen of the National Bureau of Investigation, said: "Among the suspects are the master, the chief mate and the second mate, who were responsible for the safe passage, navigation and operation of the vessel. The criminal investigation has examined and assessed, among other things, the extent of their responsibility for the condition of the vessel and the degree to which they should have observed the anchor falling into the sea."

The criminal investigation has been concluded and the case will next be referred to the Office of the Prosecutor General for consideration of charges.

