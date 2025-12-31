Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki

Finland's police detained a cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland after an undersea cable in Estonia's exclusive economic zone was damaged on Wednesday morning. Estonian authorities said faults were detected on two cables. The prime minister said initial evidence suggests the vessel is not connected to Russia's shadow fleet.

The Police of Finland said in a statement that the telecommunications company Elisa reported a fault on a cable between Helsinki early on the morning of December 31.

The Finnish authorities then took control of a suspected vessel located in the country's exclusive economic zone.

The Police said the "vessel's anchor chain was found to be lowered into the sea" and the Border Guard ordered the ship's crew to "raise the anchor. The agency requested that the vessel move into Finnish territorial waters.

"At this stage, the police are investigating the incident as aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage, and aggravated interference with telecommunications," the police said.

Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported that the name of the detained ship is Fitburg.

According to the vessel tracking website Marinetraffic, Fitburg is sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The ship is owned and operated by ALBROS SHIPPING & TRADING, a Turkish company based in Istanbul.

The ship had departed from St. Petersburg and, according to Marinetraffic, was en route to Israel.

This is the latest in a series of broken cables in the Baltic Sea since October 2023 connected to vessels transporting Russian oil and evading Western sanctions. The last cable break affecting Estonia was on December 25, 2024.

Two cables damaged on Wednesday

Estonia's Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs said the damage on Wednesday was detected at around 5 a.m.

It said two cables had been damaged, one belonging to Elisa and the second to telecoms company Arelion.

"The causes of the damage to the two cables between Estonia and Finland this morning are currently being investigated," the ministry said in a statement.

Speaking about the Elisa cable, the ministry said: "At the time of the damage, a vessel was moving from the Estonian EEZ into the Finnish EEZ and was subsequently detained by the Finnish Border Guard."

Additionally, between December 28-30, several faults were detected on three undersea cables between Estonia and Sweden, and Estonia's mainland and its island, Hiiumaa. These cables are owned by CITIC, Arelion and Telia. This damage is currently being attributed to a recent storm.

The ministry confirmed that Estonian connections are sufficiently secured through other submarine and terrestrial cables.

PM: Initial information suggests it was not a shadow fleet vessel

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) told ERR that Finland is trying to determine the circumstances of the incident and what the crew has said about it.

"The initial information is that it's not a ship from the shadow fleet, but information is still being gathered. We'll likely know more in the second half of the day," he said.

Michal said Finland stopped the ship in coordination with Estonia. The countries have already prepared for similar scenarios together, he added.

After the circumstances are determined, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board and the Finnish Border Guard, together with the prosecutors, will decide who will launch an investigation, the prime minister said.

"If the circumstances indicate that an investigation is needed, whether the cable was damaged by the ship, by the anchor, for some other reason, or if the damage was caused by storm-related factors. That ship is currently being inspected in Finland," Michal said.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told news portal Delfi he has been in contact with counterparts in Finland, Sweden, and Latvia and that the situation is currently under control. "The Finns are dealing with the ship," he added.

Elisa: Damage will not disrupt the communication connection

Elisa said the broken cable will not affect Elisa's services in Finland or Estonia.

"The outage may have affected individual customers who have rented live broadcast connections from the cable. We are in communication with these customers and are using other cables to restore their connection," Elisa said.

The company is preparing to repair the cable.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said Estonia's external internet connections are duplicated, and other sea cables or land cables running to Latvia can be used.

"This system ensures the resilience of our cross-border internet connection and information systems in any situation," she said.

Pakosta confirmed that the state and telecom companies are in operational information exchange to analyze and resolve the situation, fault reports are circulated immediately, and communication is maintained with the Finnish side.

