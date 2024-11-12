X!

Diplomat: China still stalling over Baltconnector legal assistance request

Jonatan Vseviov in Beijing in November 2024. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
China has still not responded to a request submitted a year ago for legal assistance over the damage to the Balticconnector pipeline which broke in October 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' top diplomat said.

Commenting during a visit to Beijng, Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov said: "We are waiting for Chinese authorities to complete the procedures concerning Newnew Polar Bear and its crew, so that we can end the investigation."

The Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland was damaged by an anchor last year. The suspected perpetrator is the Hong Kong-flagged vessel the Newnew Polar Bear.

Vseviov was on a two-day visit to China where he met with Deputy Foreign Minister Deng Li to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, bilateral relations and Balticconnector.

The diplomat stressed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is Estonia's "absolute priority" and that it informs "our assessment of all other international issues."

He said there can be no "concessions or compromises" when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that Estonia wants a "just and long-lasting peace."

Vseviov said that Estonia condemns North Korea's involvement in the war and called on China to use its influence to prevent dangerous escalation. Many experts believe North Korea would not be acting without Beijing's approval.

He also said Russia should not receive any support, including shipments of dual-use equipment –  components that could be used to make weapons – which experts say China is doing.

A statement from the ministry said Vseviov also underlined the importance of human rights. In light of Estonia's current co-chairmanship of the Media Freedom Coalition, Estonia has increased its attention on media freedom and the protection of journalists.

During his visit, the secretary general met with the vice minister of the international department of the CPC, the EU ambassador and ambassadors of other EU states in China, the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, and professors of international relations at Tsinghua University.

From Beijing, the secretary general will travel on to Japan and South Korea.

Editor: Helen Wright

