X!

Estonian MFA secretary general says frozen Russian assets must be used

News
Jonatan Vseviov.
Jonatan Vseviov. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

One of Estonia's main diplomatic goals is to achieve international measures that would have irreversible effects on Russia. Despite the fact that not all allies have been convinced yet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider its efforts a failure, secretary general Jonatan Vseviov said.

Vseviov stressed that because political forces exist in the Western world that promise, during election campaigns, to overturn today's Russia and Ukraine policies and abandon support for Ukraine, the West must adopt policies that are above electoral cycles.

"One such area is, of course, legal proceedings, which do not depend on who sits in parliament or who forms the government," Vseviov explained.

For that reason, Estonia considers it critically important to support the work of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for war crimes. Since the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the crime of aggression, something separate must be created.

"We are working on this to send a signal to Russia: even if we cannot put handcuffs on the organizers of aggression immediately, or a year from now, or perhaps ever, the axe — politically and practically — will hang over the heads of those who planned aggression and war crimes until the end of time, poisoning any possibility of striking some Munich‑style deal with Europe," Vseviov emphasized.

In the same context, Estonia continues pushing for other principled decisions, the most important of which is the use of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine.

"Estonia has sought, through its diplomacy, to achieve measures that would affect Russia irreversibly — such as putting Russia's frozen assets to use for Ukraine's benefit," Vseviov said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Arp Müller

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Small parties face steep deposit hurdle in bid for Riigikogu seats

14:10

Tallinn has 50 kilometers of walkable underground pipes

13:35

Mari Roosvalt and Jaan Elken's joint exhibition sums up 25 years of work

12:50

Packaging rules for small businesses 'a problem we must tackle together', EU official says

12:10

Tallinn Half Marathon sees fastest times ever recorded

11:25

Külli Taro: Civilian oversight of defense structures is critically important

10:40

Another day in Estonia: Lynx lounges on hay bale as moose wanders past

10:07

Estonia's government dismisses Ministry of Defense permanent secretary Updated

09:50

Jim Ashilevi: With depression, all manner of lightness seems utterly impossible

09:10

Estonian MFA secretary general says frozen Russian assets must be used

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.09

Incoming minister: Russia could use military force against Estonia in a year's time

08:28

Rising costs force restaurants to shut doors across Estonia

11.09

Official: Russia has picked up the pace and Estonia must be ready

11.09

Estonian football match abandoned over suspected betting fraud

11.09

Presenter apologizes over handling of live health scare on ETV

11.09

'Every Estonian is valuable': New diaspora ambassador dives in headfirst

09.09

Parents sue Estonian school over early start time

11.09

Waves of plague compounded by wars and drought in Estonia

11.09

Tartu lecturer swims nearly 150 Estonian lakes in bid to set national record

08.09

Estonia ranks among top countries in latest PISA results

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo