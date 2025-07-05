Captain of ship that destroyed Balticconnector pipeline appears in Hong Kong court

The captain of the Chinese vessel Newnew Polar Bear, which damaged the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia in October 2023, appeared before a court in Hong Kong on Friday, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reports.

In August 2024, the South China Morning Post reported that China had admitted the vessel damaged the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

The captain appeared for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. local time. However, the case could not proceed because it turned out the captain did not have a lawyer.

A Helsingin Sanomat reporter present at the hearing noted that when the judge asked the captain who was responsible for the incident, the courtroom fell silent.

The 43-year-old captain remained completely silent as the judge tried to discuss the case with him.

Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline. Source: Finnish Border Guard

It was unclear whether anyone was translating the proceedings for him in the courtroom. The judge spoke Cantonese, but a Mandarin-speaking interpreter was also present.

The captain is Chinese, but the trial is taking place in Hong Kong as the Newnew Polar Bear was sailing under the Hong Kong flag.

The man has been held in pretrial detention in Hong Kong since May. Prosecutors consider the captain responsible for damaging the Balticconnector gas pipeline in October 2023.

He has been charged with causing damage. In addition to the criminal charge, he is also accused of violating maritime safety regulations.

The charges were addressed during the preliminary hearing held in Hong Kong on Friday. The captain returned to court again at 3:11 p.m., still without legal representation. When the judge asked why he did not have a lawyer, the captain replied that he had no money.

The anchor raised from the seabed. Source: Soome keskkriminaalpolitsei

The judge expressed surprise that the defendant had not accepted the duty lawyer offered that morning. The judge asked whether the captain wanted a public defender for the next hearing, which will take place on September 26. The captain said yes.

The captain complained that the investigation into his case had taken too long. According to him, he was already questioned last year by the Chinese authorities.

The judge emphasized that the interrogations conducted by Chinese authorities had no bearing on the ongoing court proceedings in Hong Kong.

When the captain was asked whether he wished to be released on bail, he shook his head.

Finnish authorities are still investigating the case and have said the pipeline was damaged by the ship's anchor.

The damage to the Balticonnector pipeline was the first in a series of incidents that saw underwater pipelines and cables in the Baltic Sea by ships dragging their anchors.

