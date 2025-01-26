Latvian State Radio and TV Center's optic cable damaged in Baltic Sea

The underwater optical cable of Latvia's State Radio and Television Center (LVRTC) was damaged in the Baltic Sea on Sunday morning, the center informed the LETA news agency.

According to the LVRTC, the data monitoring system reported damage on the Ventspils-Gotland section of the cable. LETA reported that the damage was identified within Sweden's economic zone.

The center continues to provide services via alternative routes.

"There is reason to believe that the cable has suffered significant damage due to external factors," said LVRTC communications manager Vineta Sprugaine.

The cable lies on the seabed at a depth of more than 50 meters, meaning the nature of the damage can only be determined after repair operations begin, Sprugaine added.

The Latvian Defense Forces reported that they identified a vessel potentially linked to the damage of the LVRTC underwater optical cable in the Baltic Sea. The Latvian Navy dispatched a patrol vessel to inspect the ship.

The Navy Commander, Adm. Māris Polencs, told journalists that a patrol vessel was dispatched to inspect the bulk carrier Michalis San. The ship, en route to Russia, was waiting for clearance from its agent to continue its journey.

"We did not detect any suspicious activity on board or damage to the anchor. Additionally, we are continuing to analyze the movements of other vessels in the area," Polencs stated.

The Michalis San sails under the Maltese flag, and according to MarineTraffic data, the vessel departed from the port of Bejaia in Algeria.

The Maritime Operations Center also analyzed the movement of the vessel near the cable and identified two additional ships present in the area.

The Defense Forces have notified NATO of the incident.

The article was updated to add comments from the Latvian Navy.

