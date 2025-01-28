X!

Experts: More patrols needed in Baltic Sea

News
JEF's Nordic Warden exercise in the Gulf of Finland in June 2024.
JEF's Nordic Warden exercise in the Gulf of Finland in June 2024. Source: ltn Aleksander Espenberg, Soome kaitsevägi
News

Security experts said more patrols are needed in the Baltic Sea after another cable was reportedly damaged on Sunday between Latvia and Sweden.

On Sunday, Sweden detained the Bulgarian ship Vezheni, that sails under a Maltese flag, after an undersea cable running between Latvia and Gotland was broken in Swedish waters.

Swedish prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation on suspicion of sabotage.

Over the last 18 months several cables have been damaged in the Baltic Sea and it is suspected that ships dragging their anchors are the cause. NATO launched a monitoring operation earlier this month after the EstLink 2 electricity cable was damaged on December 25.

Security expert Raivo Vare said incidents such as these cannot always be legally proven beyond doubt, but this does not mean reality should be ignored.

"What happened? He tripped three times onto my fist and then four more times onto a knife with his kidney – it's the same story. No perpetrators. If we cannot identify the culprits, we must still ensure safe navigation and take measures to prevent being cut off from the world. More decisive measures must be taken," Vare told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Raivo Vare. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

Former Swedish military officer Joakim Paasikivi compared hybrid warfare to ordinary crime: it cannot be entirely eradicated.

However, increased patrols and NATO missions have an impact, as do sanctions, environmental regulations, and licensing controls.

Vare agreed that increased patrols are necessary and suggested amending maritime law as quickly as possible.

However, he pointed out that there are insufficient resources for comprehensive monitoring of Baltic Sea cables. As a result, he proposed occasional asymmetric responses.

"For example, closing the Danish Straits for a period to such vessels. Basically, no ship moves — end of story. After a while, others will start worrying. Organizers will hold back, and shipowners will begin to reconsider," Vare said.

He also referred to Finland's decisive action last month, when a tanker that damaged the Estlink 2 cable was detained. He suggested that this likely emboldened the Swedes to act.

It is not out of the question that Russian actors were testing whether Sweden would respond similarly, Vare told the show.

"There was a storm in several areas — it could have been attempted in Finnish waters, but for some reason, it was done in Swedish waters," he said.

Paasikivi added: "If the Russians see that Sweden, Finland, previously to some extent Denmark, and the Baltic states' navies are doing more in the NATO context, then this activity will become unprofitable, dangerous, or at least seen as significantly escalating."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

Swedbank: Exports to grow this year as household confidence remains weak

17:31

Mart Mägi resigns as CEO of Omniva

17:21

Finnish accent easiest for Estonians to detect

17:13

Eesti Post could charge more for slower service in future

16:51

Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams to perform in Tallinn this summer

16:45

Finance minister: Energy needs to be debated in the government, not party meetings

16:17

Tallinn's Old Town development plan open for public discussion

16:05

Ministry official: Estonia's renewable energy target for 2030 not changing

15:41

6 parliamentary speakers to discuss Ukraine, hybrid threats in Tartu

15:36

Foreign minister: Alternatives exist to Russian liquefied natural gas

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

27.01

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

27.01

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

27.01

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

14:26

Belgian police request European Parliament remove MEP Jaak Madison's immunity

12:06

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

07:22

Andri Haran: New form of Estonian IT sector even more valuable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo