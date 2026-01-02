Estonia has no plans to follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland independence

Estonia is following the European Union line on not recognizing the independence of Somaliland.

Israel recently became the first country to officially recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, independent from Somalia.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Egert Puhm told ERR that Estonia shares the EU's position. He said it is important to respect the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in line with its constitution and the charters of the African Union and UN.

"The European Union encourages Somaliland and the government of the Federal Republic of Somalia to engage in dialogue to resolve their long-standing differences," the EU stated in a position published on December 27.

This statement came the day after Israel officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. Israel also signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The move has drawn criticism and condemnation from several countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Djibouti, as well as from Somalia itself. Somalia has described Israel's decision as a deliberate attack on its sovereignty.

African Union chair Mahamoud Ali Youssouf has stated the organization calls for respect for state borders in Africa. He pledged to resist any steps toward recognizing Somaliland's independence.

Somaliland, a region in the northwest of Somalia, unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991. It has remained in a comparatively stable situation since then. With a population of nearly six million, Somaliland has its own currency, passport, and armed forces. But until now, no other sovereign nation had recognized its independence. Its president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, holds dual Finnish citizenship. Securing international recognition has been his main priority since taking office last year.

The U.K. also announced this week that it does not plan to recognize Somaliland's independence. It will continue to support Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The BBC reported the U.S. defended Israel at a UN Security Council meeting. Israel's UN deputy ambassador described recognition as an opportunity, not a hostile act, and emphasized potential dialogue with Somalia. Analysts suggest Israel's recognition is strategic, as doing so provides a Red Sea ally to counter Iran and potentially operate near Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas.

