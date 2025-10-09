Finnish prosecutor to appeal Eagle S case dismissal

A Finnish lower court ruled it lacks jurisdiction over the Eagle S tanker suspected of damaging an undersea cable; the prosecutor is appealing.

A lower court decided not to proceed with charges alleging that the tanker Eagle S caused multiple undersea cable breaks in the Gulf of Finland last December.

The court found that Finnish criminal law could not be applied in this case, even though Finland could be considered the location where the alleged offenses took place.

According to the prosecutor, the case will now move to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. No further details about the appeal have been made public at this time.

Three crew members of the Eagle S, a Cook Islands-flagged oil tanker — the captain and two senior officers — were accused of deliberately dragging the ship's anchor along the seafloor for about 90 kilometers on December 25, 2024, damaging five undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!