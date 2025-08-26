X!

Finland's prosecutor demands prison sentence for Eagle S defendants

News
Davit Vadatchkoria, captain of the Eagle S, in the courtroom in Helsinki.
Davit Vadatchkoria, captain of the Eagle S, in the courtroom in Helsinki. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS/Anne Kauranen
News

Prosecutors in Finland are seeking at least two years and six months in prison for the captain of a vessel linked to Russia's sanctions-evading shadow fleet over the alleged sabotage of the EstLink 2 cable and other undersea infrastructure between Estonia and Finland on Christmas Day 2024, Yle reported.

The trial began at the Helsinki district court on Monday morning and sees the first and second officers of the Eagle S, a Cook Islands-flagged tanker, stand charged with offenses, including aggravated sabotage and aggravated telecommunications interference, alongside the ship's Georgian captain, Davit Vadatchkoria.

The court also has to determine if it actually has jurisdiction in this case, since the defense is arguing that since the offenses took place in international waters, they lie outside the remit of the Finnish authorities.

Prosecutor Heidi Nummela told the court on Monday morning that the Eagle S sailed for a distance of 90 kilometres with its anchor dragging along the seabed, and even appeared to slow down as it passed over the subsea cables, with the damage not only putting the cables out of commission for months, but also costing Finnish telecommunications firm Elisa and the state-owned digital security company Cinia at least €60 million to repair — compensation claims will also form part of the hearing.

The Eagle S when it was moored off Porvoo, Finland, after being seized. Source: ERR

Yle reported that the Eagle S ticks many of the Russian shadow fleet boxes, including being an older vessel, around 20 years old, in poor condition – to the extent of proving a security and environmental risk, and of unclear ownership: Lloyd's List has reported the tanker is the sole vessel in the UAE-based Caravella company's fleet, and is sailing under the flag of the Cook Islands.

Finnish authorities launched a special ops-style raid on the evening of Christmas Day, to board the Eagle S once the damage had become apparent. The damage to EstLink 2 put the cable out of action until June. The incident was one of several to have hit undersea infrastructure due to suspected trailing anchors from large vessels in the Gulf of Finland and the wider Baltic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:27

Gallery: Estonia opera opens 120th season with gala and theater fair

17:59

Tallinn greenlights detailed plan for new US embassy complex

17:27

2025 wild boar cull quota 28 percent met, hunters confident can be fulfilled

17:04

Latvia's 'Flow' brings its Oscar to Estonia for Baltic Film Days

16:41

Prime minister: Budget forecast suggests €800 million surplus

16:34

Estonian court hands dual citizen FSB collaborator 3-year prison sentence

16:22

Finland's prosecutor demands prison sentence for Eagle S defendants

16:01

Madis Mihkels just outside top hundred in La Vuelta third stage

15:41

President: Drone, air defense development must be accelerated

15:34

Estonian's distant cousin languages invaluable but not always accessible

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:13

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field Updated

13:26

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion Updated

10:02

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

25.08

NATO jets would scramble if an unidentified drone entered Estonia's airspace

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

12:56

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

25.08

Estonian government to allocate €8 million for passenger ferries in 2026

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

09:46

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows

25.08

Culture Night festival takes over Tallinn's streets on Friday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo