Finland charges 3 Eagle S ship officers over broken undersea cables

Finland's Deputy Prosecutor General filed charges against the captain, first officer and second officer of the Eagle S oil tanker, which broke the EstiLink 2 electricity connection in December 2024, public broadcaster Yle reported on Monday.

The charges include aggravated sabotage and aggravated telecommunications interference. The three defendants have denied any wrongdoing.

An investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation uncovered evidence that the Eagle S damaged Estlink 2, which runs between Estonia and Finland, and four other telecommunication cables in December 2024.

The Cook Islands-registered vessel's anchor was dragged for around 90 kilometers in the Gulf of Finland, causing the damage.

The vessel is believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, which is used to transport oil and bypass Western sanctions.

