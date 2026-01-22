X!

Experts: US shadow fleet seizures barely impacting oil prices, but pressuring Russia

News
The Kiwala, part of Russia's shadow fleet, detained off the Estonian coast between the island of Aegna and the port of Muuga, east of Tallinn, Friday, April 11, 2025.
The Kiwala, part of Russia's shadow fleet, detained off the Estonian coast between the island of Aegna and the port of Muuga, east of Tallinn, Friday, April 11, 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

World oil prices are driven more by fears of a potential US–Europe trade war than by the recent "shadow fleet" oil tanker seizures, some Estonian experts say.

The U.S. has recently seized a seventh tanker, which in this case was linked to Venezuela. Earlier in the month, the U.S. seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, the Marinera (originally known as the Bella-1), which had been shadowed by a Russian submarine, ending a two-week wild goose chase across the Atlantic.

Security expert Raivo Vare provided some insight into why Russia has not yet reacted robustly to these seizures. He noted that there are several factors at play. Firstly, Russian oil continues to reach China, one of its major customers, primarily from ports in the Russian Far East. Secondly, the shadow fleet, which sails under a variety of international flags and operates with global crews, consists of more than 1,200 vessels — too many for Russia to track at all times.

However, Vare pointed out that defending the fleet is also quite a challenge. "As a Russian counter-move, one could already predict that they will start escorting more important cargoes with warships, but they do not have enough warships to cover everyone," Vare noted.

Raivo Vare. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

This situation hints at the effectiveness of U.S. actions so far, with some shipowners now fearing the risks and costs of continuing to serve as part of the shadow fleet.

Maritime law Professor Alexander Lott emphasized that this action should be continued by major powers, particularly the United States, although Estonia has led the way on the policy.

"The current vessel seizures carried out by the Americans are essentially a continuation of the same campaign that Estonia launched with the Kiwala detention in April last year," Lott explained. A month later, a decision to board another tanker, the Jaguar, was reversed after Russia had responded.

In Lott's view, the further from the Baltic Sea such operations take place—and the more capable the maritime states executing them—the more beneficial it is for Estonia. While Estonia spearheaded this effort, many of those shadow fleet vessels seized by the U.S. would have likely reached the Baltic Sea.

Alexander Lott. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Turning to global oil prices, Alexela sector manager Tarmo Kärsna said that while the seizures have garnered considerable attention, they would exert little impact on oil prices. Instead, he pointed out, "What has influenced the oil price? Above all, a lot of emotion has been generated by the possible trade war between the EU and the U.S., again in connection with Greenland. The concern is that quite a large part of Europe imports energy carriers from the U.S." Kärsna said.

Still, the U.S. has taken the most forceful steps so far. Germany and France have also acted, but the ball comes back onto the Baltic side of the court: A large portion of shadow fleet traffic still moves through the Baltic after all.

In the case of the Jaguar, in May last year, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet violated Estonian airspace to shield the tanker, prompting Portuguese Air Force F-16s, part of the Baltic Air Policing mission from Ämari Air Base, to scramble and conduct a reconnaissance flight alongside other Estonian aircraft. The tanker eventually left for Russian waters without being boarded. This incident marked the first time Russia so openly backed a shadow fleet vessel.

These BBC podcasts here and here provide further insights into the shadow fleet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Expert: Wool keeps you warm even when a bit damp

17:09

Hendrik Johannes Terras: On food security and tins

16:47

Government moves to restrict politicians from tampering with pension funds Updated

16:35

Estonian court challenges PPA over trans refugee family reunification denial

16:02

Wild animals often struggling with the cold winter

15:26

Experts: US shadow fleet seizures barely impacting oil prices, but pressuring Russia

14:58

Letter delivery could move to parcel machines this year

14:25

New complex gives boost to aircraft servicing business in Estonia

13:49

Narva's shrinking population forcing more kindergartens and schools to close

13:13

Pärnu wants to rebuild 1930s city center bridge

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.01

Security guard working on Estonia's border passed information to Russia's FSB

20.01

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

21.01

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

20.01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

21.01

Estonia to decide how much and which kind of long-range air defense to procure

21.01

Largest solar park in Baltics to open in Lääne County this summer

09:58

Pharmacists and doctors notice uptick in scabies cases

21.01

EKRE leader: I'm glad the old world order is done for

21.01

New Vabamu exhibition tells stories of Estonia's worldwide diaspora Updated

21.01

World's largest record company Universal Music to close its Estonian office

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo