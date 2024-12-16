X!

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

News
An oil tanker.
An oil tanker. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/Vitaly Timkiv
News

A dozen countries, including Estonia, will "disrupt and deter" Russia's shadow fleet vessels it was agreed during Monday's Joint Expeditionary Force meeting.

Russia uses its shadow fleet to circumvent sanctions and mitigate their impact on Russia.

The agreement was signed by the 10 JEF members Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, as well as Germany and Poland.

The 12 countries agreed to disrupt and deter Russia's shadow fleet to prevent illegal operations and increase Russia's costs of its war against Ukraine, a press release said.

Russia's shadow fleet poses a threat to European security, economies, and the environment, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said: "Those who choose to operate in the shadows need to face the consequences."

The 10 Joint Expeditionary Force leaders at the Tallinn summit on December 16, 2024. Source: Stenbocki maja.

"We are taking coordinated steps to deter Russia's shadow fleet and their attempts to evade sanctions," he added.

The United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland and Estonia are tasking their maritime authorities to request relevant proof of insurance from suspected shadow vessels as they pass through the English Channel, the Danish Straits of the Great Belt, the Sound between Denmark and Sweden, and the Gulf of Finland.

Information collected by the participating states, including relating to those vessels that choose not to respond to requests, will be assessed and acted upon together.

Estonia was the first country to start inspecting Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels, ERR reported last week.

Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has been inspecting vessels in Estonian economic waters since June. The agency has requested insurance documents from more than 200 vessels. Most have been in order.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the measure will limit Russia's ability to fund its "war machine."

"The shadow fleet, which often includes old vessels, presents risks to Europe's security, economy, and environment. This allows us to plan further targeted measures," he said.

"As early as June, Estonia was the first country to start checks on Russia's shadow fleet and has requested proof of insurance from more than 250 ships. This will not change after today's decision. We will continue working together and in coordination with Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and United Kingdom."

The JEF summit is taking place in Tallinn on December 16 and 17.

Read ERR News' overview here.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

