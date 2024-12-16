What is the Joint Expeditionary Force and what will the 2024 leaders' summit focus on?

The annual Joint Expeditionary Force's leaders' summit takes place in Tallinn on Monday and Tuesday (December 16-17). But what is JEF and what is the meeting seeking to achieve? ERR News explains.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a United Kingdom-led defense cooperation format that includes, in addition to Estonia, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland.

In crises and war situations, JEF's primary mission is to provide a rapid response at sea, on land, and in the air, in the Baltic Sea, Northern Europe, and the High North.

All 10 members are also members of NATO but JEF is billed as "a first responder before NATO Article 5 is declared" and is supposed to "complement" the alliance.

"It is comprised of like-minded nations ready to contribute quickly and flexibly to various operations, from humanitarian crises to conventional warfare," the Estonian government says.

JEF leaders said these include: "Scenarios ranging from below the threshold of NATO's Article 5 through to full-spectrum interventions during times of crisis or conflict, operating seamlessly with NATO."

JEF's Nordic Warden exercise in the Gulf of Finland in June 2024. Source: ltn Aleksander Espenberg, Soome kaitsevägi

The grouping was launched in 2014 at the NATO Summit in Wales by the UK and six other countries, including Estonia.

Summits take place annually with the last two held in Riga (2022) and on the Swedish island of Gotland (2023.) This year's event wants to "set new plans for adapting JEF activities to the evolving security landscape."

In November 2023, JEF defense ministers activated the Joint Response Option for the first time after undersea pipelines and cables were damaged in the Baltic Sea.

This saw Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, and the United Kingdom deploy patrol vessels, frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, and minesweepers to increase protection.

In June, JEF held a series of defensive military exercises to strengthen the security of critical underwater infrastructure from the North Atlantic Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

Jets at the Joint Expeditionary Force leaders summit in Visby in 2023. Source: Ninni Andersson/Government offices of Sweden

Who is attending?

Participating leaders:

Denmark: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Estonia: Prime Minister Kristen Michal

Finland: President Alexander Stubb

Iceland: Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Latvia: Prime Minister Evika Siliņa

Lithuania: President Gitanas Nausėda

Netherlands: Prime Minister Dick Schoof

Norway: Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre

Sweden: Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

United Kingdom: Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Kaja Kallas and JEF leaders the the Joint Expeditionary Force leaders summit in Visby in 2023. Source: Kristian Pohl/Government offices of Sweden

JEF Leaders' Summit in Tallinn 2024 - Key Focus Areas:

According to the Estonian Government Office, the main areas of focus at the meeting will be:

Deterrence and Defense: The summit will seek solutions to strengthen the JEF's deterrence and defense posture, including through increased defense spending and enhanced defense industry production capacity.

Strengthening Cooperation: Leaders will discuss how to deepen cooperation within the JEF framework to respond more effectively to security challenges and deter potential aggressors.

Regional Security: The summit will focus on the JEF's role in ensuring the security of the Baltic Sea region and Northern Europe, taking into account Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the associated threats.

Supporting Ukraine: The summit will reaffirm support for Ukraine and discuss how the JEF can contribute to Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia.

Long-term Strategy: Discussion on the JEF's long-term strategy, taking into account the changing security environment and geopolitical challenges.

JEF's 10th Anniversary: The summit coincides with the 10th anniversary of the JEF, providing an opportunity to assess achievements and set goals for the future.

Kristen Michal Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

Estonia's goal: Defense spending, industry development, and support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) made his goal for JEF and the summit clear last month – members should agree to raise defense spending to "at least" 2.5 percent of GDP.

"If not earlier, then at next year's summit in the Hague, the minimum defense spending of NATO member states must be raised to at least 2.5 percent of the GDP," he said in a statement.

However, while Estonia's defense spending is 3.4 percent of GDP in 2024, several members are only just reaching the 2 percent goal. So this may be a big ask.

But, for Estonia's ministers, this is a long-term push.

"The Joint Expeditionary Force member states know the price of peace and can lead the conclusion of a new defense investment pledge. At the JEF summit, I hope we can take an important step before the Hague and agree on raising the minimum level of defense spending of the 10 NATO countries to at least 2.5 percent of the GDP. It is only in this way that we can ensure European security, boost the defense capacity of our region, and create necessary forces for collective defense," said the prime minister.

JEF member's defense spending. Source: NATO/ ERR News

Support for Ukraine is also key as is pledging financial support. Michal wants countries to agree to allocate 0.25 percent of the GDP to Ukraine – a figure suggested by the Estonian Ministry of Defense last year.

Estonia and Lithuania have already committed to doing this.

JEF member states already contribute the most support to Ukraine, "double compared to the rest of Europe," the government says.

"Ukraine needs assurance that we will stand by them until victory," Michal said.

During his visit to Ukraine last week, the prime minister also discussed the future possibility of Ukraine joining the framework with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kristen Michal in Kyiv on December 9, 2024. Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine was invited to observe JEF exercises in 2024 and 2025 by leaders to "increase interoperability and enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

However, a spokesperson for the Estonian Government told ERR News: "The possibility of expanding the JEF framework to include new member states has not yet been discussed between the JEF leaders."

Michal is also pushing for the development of the defense industry.

"The production capacity of the European and NATO defense industry is crucial. Being able to produce armament strengthens our deterrence and defense capabilities," said the prime minister.

