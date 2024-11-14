X!

Estonian PM calls on JEF members to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP

Ships belonging to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).
Ships belonging to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). Source: U.K. Ministry of Defense/Briti kaitseministeerium
Prime Minister Kristen Michal will urge all members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) defense partnership to raise spending to 2.5 percent of GDP at a summit in Tallinn next month.

Michal said NATO's 2 percent defense spending target is not enough to secure peace in Europe and needs to be pushed higher.

"If not earlier, then at next year's summit in the Hague, the minimum defense spending of NATO member states must be raised to at least 2.5 percent of the GDP," he said in a statement.

The 10-member framework includes "like-minded countries" the Baltics, Nordics, UK and Netherlands. Iceland is a member even though it has no military.

The prime minister said these countries "know the price of peace" and can meet this goal.

"It is only in this way that we can ensure European security, boost the defense capacity of our region, and create necessary forces for collective defense," he said.

JEF plays a role in the deterrence and defense posture of the Baltic Sea region, and is a "first responder" before NATO Article 5 is declared, the government said.

The framework can respond to operations ranging from humanitarian crises to conventional warfare.

The leaders' summit will take place in Tallinn December 16-17 and focus on Ukraine's victory over Russia.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Michal said defense capability comes down to training, ammunition, and weapons. He said European and NATO's defense industries and production capacities are "crucial."

"Being able to produce armament strengthens our deterrence and defense capabilities," the prime minister said.

"Estonia's defense industry is developing rapidly, and cooperation with JEF countries offers companies opportunities for innovation, technology testing and cooperation, including with Ukraine," he added.

NATO members the USA and Poland also spend more than 2.5 percent of GDP on defense, but they are not members of JEF.

Editor: Helen Wright

