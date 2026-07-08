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Estonia spending 'almost 7%' of GDP on defense, prime minister says

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Kristen Michal at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026.
Kristen Michal at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. Source: Press Service Of The President Of Ukraine
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Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has claimed Estonia is spending almost 7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on defense under NATO's new spending goal.

Speaking at this week's NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, Michal called on allies to increase their defense expenditure during his opening remarks, saying Estonia is investing "almost 7 percent this year" in defense.

Under the goal set at last year's NATO summit, allies agreed to allocate 5 percent of GDP to defense in the coming years. This target is split into two parts:

1) 3.5 percent for core military expenditures, such as personnel, operations, equipment, and maintenance.

2) 1.5 percent for security-related spending, such as cyberdefense, supply chain resilience, critical infrastructure, logistics, and defense innovation.

Estonian newspaper Postimees explained that when these two parts are combined, Estonia's total is almost 7 percent. The state plans to allocate 5.6 percent of GDP on core military expenditures alone in 2026.

Join the 5% Club!

At the summit on Wednesday, Lithuanian officials, including the president, foreign and defense ministers, and Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called on other countries to boost their spending and were seen wearing "5% club" badges.

Both countries already spend at least 5% of GDP on defense, as well as Latvia and Poland.

President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on X: "Less talk. More action. Join the 5% Club!"

Tsahkna said: "The club is open. Join us."

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