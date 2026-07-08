Estonia spending 'almost 7%' of GDP on defense, prime minister says

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has claimed Estonia is spending almost 7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on defense under NATO's new spending goal.

Speaking at this week's NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, Michal called on allies to increase their defense expenditure during his opening remarks, saying Estonia is investing "almost 7 percent this year" in defense.

Under the goal set at last year's NATO summit, allies agreed to allocate 5 percent of GDP to defense in the coming years. This target is split into two parts:

1) 3.5 percent for core military expenditures, such as personnel, operations, equipment, and maintenance.

2) 1.5 percent for security-related spending, such as cyberdefense, supply chain resilience, critical infrastructure, logistics, and defense innovation.

Estonian newspaper Postimees explained that when these two parts are combined, Estonia's total is almost 7 percent. The state plans to allocate 5.6 percent of GDP on core military expenditures alone in 2026.

A united and stronger NATO benefits every Ally. Estonia already invests 7% of GDP in defence, with more than 5% going to core defence. We hope all Allies will keep increasing defence spending.



Defence spending must become capabilities. NATO needs a stronger forward defence, more… pic.twitter.com/QK664gSG5Q — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) July 8, 2026

Join the 5% Club!

At the summit on Wednesday, Lithuanian officials, including the president, foreign and defense ministers, and Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called on other countries to boost their spending and were seen wearing "5% club" badges.

Both countries already spend at least 5% of GDP on defense, as well as Latvia and Poland.

President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on X: "Less talk. More action. Join the 5% Club!"

Tsahkna said: "The club is open. Join us."

Together with @BudrysKestutis in the 5% Club.



The club is open. Join us.



Invest more and make @NATO stronger. pic.twitter.com/3cY000eaW9 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) July 8, 2026

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