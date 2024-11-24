Terras and Kubilius: Europe must become a global security superpower

Europe has no other option but to take its security into its own hands and, if necessary, defend itself. Riho Terras and Andrius Kubilius propose five specific steps to achieve this critically important goal.

Si vis pacem, para bellum – if you want peace, prepare for war. This phrase is more relevant now than ever. Russia's war in Ukraine has shattered all illusions that it is possible to engage in civilized politics with the Kremlin.

A war on our doorstep demands that the European Union build an independent defense capability. The first step toward this is political will, something that has been lacking among member states for decades. One of the main tasks of the next European Commission and European Parliament will be to shake Europe out of its comfort zone.

To better understand the gravity of the situation, let us compare with the opposing side. Over the past decade, Moscow and Beijing have increased their defense budgets by approximately 300 and 600 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, EU countries have increased their defense spending by just 20 percent. Even after ten years, some European NATO members have still not bothered to meet the goal of allocating 2 percent of GDP to defense.

Several military and foreign policy experts warn that, if it so desires, Russia could launch a full-scale attack on the EU and NATO within the next five years. Europe has no other option but to take its security into its own hands and defend itself if necessary. We propose five concrete steps to achieve this critical objective.

Firstly, we need a common European defense market

The European defense industry market is inefficient; we are merely wasting taxpayers' money. Member states still procure 78 percent of their defense industry products from outside the EU, which is far from an ideal solution. The war in Ukraine has demonstrated that fragmented production of equipment and ammunition, along with inadequate capabilities for repairing military equipment, stretch our supply chains and make us highly vulnerable.

A comprehensive defense industry market must include substantial investments in our industrial capacity, the involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises and the promotion of uninterrupted pan-European supply chains.

Optimizing the production of military equipment requires unified standards for weaponry and ammunition, as well as mutual recognition of certifications. Finally, we need to integrate Ukraine into the European defense industry market and encourage joint procurement among member states.

Second, let us invest in the future of EU defense technologies

Investments in innovative defense technologies must increase significantly. Key areas to focus on include cybersecurity, space technology, artificial intelligence, quantum and cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, biotechnology and nanotechnology.

In collaboration with transatlantic allies, we need to develop ambitious projects such as a joint missile defense shield, a European nuclear defense shield and a DARPA-style European defense research agency.

Thirdly, more defense cooperation and mobility

We need to develop military mobility – a so-called military Schengen. As a first practical step, a corresponding roadmap should be drawn up.

Additionally, we must establish a fully staffed and equipped headquarters that integrates civilian and military resources for crisis situations. The EU's level of integration would be our trump card in a real wartime scenario, enabling us to excel in everything from strategic planning to the execution of missions and operations.

Fourthly, more investment and better infrastructure

The European Union's future multi-annual budget must support the security of all member states and the defense solutions outlined here. At the same time, regulations and administrative burdens need to be reduced.

A White Paper on the Future of European Defense (a European Commission document containing proposals for EU actions in a specific area) must include concrete proposals to achieve the goals outlined in the Mario Draghi report.

It is worth recalling that an additional €500 billion in defense investments will be needed over the next decade. This means that new ways to finance these programs must also be identified, including a review of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) mandate and expanded VAT exemptions. EIB loans should help stimulate private investments in Europe's defense industry.

Fifth, Europe needs to be heard everywhere in the world

Close cooperation with the United States within NATO will remain the cornerstone of our security. However, this does not absolve us, as Europeans, of the obligation to independently defend our own interests. True partnership means shared responsibility, joint effort, and an equally distributed burden. We cannot afford to stand idly by while aggressive states around the world continue to arm themselves.

