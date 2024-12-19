X!

Daily: Ämari munitions plant progress grinds to a halt over court action

Amari Airbase's runway reopens.
Amari Airbase's runway reopens. Source: RKIK/Kermo Pastarus
Nitrotol OÜ, which planned to begin ammunition production at Ämari this spring, will have to wait, as Estonian Ammunition Plant OÜ, the runner-up in the selection tender organized by the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), has challenged the tender results in court, Postimees reported on Thursday.

"The decision confirming the results of the selection tender for the use of state property has been challenged by Estonian Ammunition Plant OÜ, which placed second in the tender," said Krismar Rosin, spokesperson for the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), in a statement to Postimees.

"There was only one ammunition manufacturer participating in the tender, and we find it incomprehensible why we did not win. Figuratively speaking, we came bearing flowers and cake, but we were treated like the opposing team. We cannot understand such behavior, and we want answers," commented Even Tudeberg, a minority shareholder and CEO of Estonian Ammunition Plant. According to Tudeberg, the company possesses the necessary technology to produce ammunition and has customers lined up. He added that the company's investment would range between €350-500 million.

Rosin declined to comment on how long the legal dispute might delay the construction of the ammunition factory. However, Postimees noted that legal proceedings in Estonia typically take at least two years, meaning the construction of the Ämari ammunition plant could be postponed for the same duration.

In mid-November, ERR reported that the selection tender organized by RKIK was won by Nitrotol OÜ, which was set to receive access to an 8,900-square-meter area within the Ämari military campus. RKIK has committed to providing protective barriers and infrastructure necessary to commence production. Nitrotol OÜ is required to establish temporary production facilities and equip them with the necessary machinery.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

