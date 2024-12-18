Growing Estonian defense firm Frankenburg Technologies to open office in UK

An Estonian tech start-up manufacturing low-cost air defense missiles is expected to open a new headquarters in the U.K., that country's government has announced.

Frankenburg Technologies is planning to open its new office in London.

The company will initially employ at least 50 people, in a boost for the UK defense sector, and also delivers on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plan for change.

Specializing in the manufacture of low-cost air defense missiles, Frankenburg is growing rapidly and already collaborates closely with Britain's defense industry, outsourcing some of its operations there.

Frankenburg Technologies is to invest €50 million into the U.K. on research and development into low-cost rocket motors.

From left, Kusti Salm, Kristen Michal, Taavi Madiberk and Frankenburg board member Veiko-Vello Palm. Source: Frankenburg Technologies

The company's output draws from lessons learned in the war in Ukraine since Russia began its barbaric invasion, nearly three years ago, and following several years' shadow war in the east of the country.

The company's mission is to develop missile systems that are ten times more affordable and now fewer than a hundred times faster to produce, the British government reported, noting Estonia's strong reputation for innovation.

Ultimately, closer collaboration with the U.K. will help both countries achieve greater global growth, the U.K. government said in a press release.

Prime Minister Starmer, in Tallinn Monday and Tuesday for the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit, said: "Frankenburg Technologies' vote of confidence in the U.K. is another signal that our plan is working, which is why I am focused on how we can continue to make the U.K. a magnet for foreign investment, greater growth and innovation."

"Estonia is an incubator of innovation, while the U.K. is a launchpad for global growth, and I believe closer collaboration between our countries will deliver for hardworking British people for years to come," Starmer continued, noting that Frankenburg will contribute to the goal of establishing 400,000 jobs across the U.K. in the defense sector.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Tallinn, December 17, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

While in Tallinn, the British prime minister met Frankenburg Technologies founder Taavi Madiberk, and other Estonian business leaders, and visited British forces based in Estonia, in addition to taking part in the JEF summit.

Estonian Ministry of Defense secretary general Kusti Salm has been named Frankenburg's CEO, while former defense forces commander Gen. Martin Herem has been appointed an adviser to the company.

The company is set to start testing its anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine in early 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!