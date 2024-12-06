Estonian company to start testing anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year

Estonian defense industry company Frankenburg Technologies will begin testing its anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine in the new year.

"The technology is promising and we will start testing it in Ukraine in the new year," Kusti Salm, CEO of Frankenburg Technologies and Estonia's former defense ministry permanent secretary, told ERR on Thursday.

He said an agreement for testing is in place.

The company aims to "develop missile systems that are ten times more affordable, a hundred times faster to produce, and in quantities far exceeding current industry capabilities."

The Frankenburg Mark 1 anti-aircraft missile should be more effective at combatting Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

Salm told military news outlet Jane's that Frankenburg's missile can hit targets flying at altitudes of up to two kilometers.

The Kyiv Independent reported the company planned to test its products in Ukraine last month.

At the time Salm said: "Our goal is to help Ukraine win this war. To do this, we offer a sample of a new low-cost missile to shoot down air targets, primarily unmanned aerial vehicles".

--

