X!

Estonian company to start testing anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year

News
Prime Minister Kristen Michal meets Frankenburg Technologies.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal meets Frankenburg Technologies. Source: Frankenburg Technologies
News

Estonian defense industry company Frankenburg Technologies will begin testing its anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine in the new year.

"The technology is promising and we will start testing it in Ukraine in the new year," Kusti Salm, CEO of Frankenburg Technologies and Estonia's former defense ministry permanent secretary, told ERR on Thursday.

He said an agreement for testing is in place.

The company aims to "develop missile systems that are ten times more affordable, a hundred times faster to produce, and in quantities far exceeding current industry capabilities."

The Frankenburg Mark 1 anti-aircraft missile should be more effective at combatting Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

Salm told military news outlet Jane's that Frankenburg's missile can hit targets flying at altitudes of up to two kilometers. 

The Kyiv Independent reported the company planned to test its products in Ukraine last month.

At the time Salm said: "Our goal is to help Ukraine win this war. To do this, we offer a sample of a new low-cost missile to shoot down air targets, primarily unmanned aerial vehicles".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

08:28

Estonian company to start testing anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year

08:25

Tallinn City Government using TikTok to reach youth despite security risks

07:56

Merivälja home chosen as most beautiful in Estonia for 2024

07:52

Estonia to reduce development cooperation funding for Georgia

05.12

Expert: Estonian offshore wind farms would not have critical impact on Sweden

05.12

Wolves' changing status at EU level will not significantly impact Estonia

05.12

Estonian PM: No need to rush with climate law

05.12

World's biggest robotics competition set for Tallinn this weekend

05.12

Tartu to celebrate Finnish Independence Day this Friday

05.12

Basketball: Kalev/Cramo lose to Greek club PAOK in FIBA Europe Cup

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

04.12

Jet2 to run flights from three UK cities to Tallinn next Christmas

05.12

Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

05.12

UK Royal Navy frigate practices Baltic Sea underwater infrastructure protection

05.12

Employers recommend scrapping Estonia's climate law Updated

05.12

FM: Malta could have found a way to block Lavrov from OSCE meeting

04.12

Mulgi puder and Pysanka added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list

04.12

Finance ministry to introduce mandatory e-invoicing obligation

05.12

Majority of Estonia's eastern land border fence completed

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo