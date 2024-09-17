Former ministry official Kusti Salm new CEO of Frankenburg Technologies

Kusti Salm.
Kusti Salm. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Former Ministry of Defense permanent secretary Kusti Salm has been named CEO of Estonian defense technology company Frankenburg Technologies.

At the beginning of September, it was announced that former Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Gen. Martin Herem would be starting work as a strategic adviser at the defense tech company Frankenburg Technologies.

On September 3, ERR asked a Frankenburg representative whether Herem would also be joined at the company by Kusti Salm. At the time, the company responded that Frankenburg Technologies is a rapidly growing company and is always looking for new team members.

"Currently, our primary focus in recruitment is on product engineers and those who can get production up and running," a company representative explained. "If any public figures of interest should join us, we will let you know."

After announcing his resignation in June, Kusti Salm stepped down as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defense at the end of August. Having worked in the defense sector for nearly 20 years, his previous experience also includes serving as director of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

"When searching for a CEO, we wanted to find someone with an in-depth understanding of defense needs, leadership experience at the European level, acute threat perception and a strong entrepreneurial spirit," Frankenburg co-founder and board member Taavi Madiberk said regarding Salm's recruitment as CEO in a press release sent two weeks later.

"Throughout my entire career, my mission has been to win the next war," Salm acknowledged. "Frankenburg offers a unique opportunity to continue this work by developing technologies that will help win the next war."

Founded this year, Frankenburg Technologies is a defense technology company operating in Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine focused on the development and production of innovative and mass-production-ready air defense systems, including missiles.

Serving on Frankenburg's company board alongside Madiberk and Marko Virkebau is Veiko-Vello Palm. Palm had been the candidate for next EDF commander favored by both Herem and Salm, but was not picked for the job and subsequently left the EDF.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

