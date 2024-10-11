Former defense ministry official to also join Milrem Robotics supervisory board

At the end of August, Kusti Salm, who transitioned from his position as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defense to lead the defense technology company Frankenburg Technologies, will also join the supervisory board of Milrem Robotics.

"Kusti Salm is one of Europe's most recognized defense experts. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in enhancing Estonia's defense readiness, advancing European Union defense initiatives and now leading one of Europe's most promising defense startups," said Kuldar Väärsi, founder and shareholder of Milrem Robotics, explaining the rationale behind Salm's recruitment.

Salm himself described Milrem Robotics as a true pioneer on the European defense technology stage, highlighting that the company invested in modernizing the battlefield well before it became a standard practice.

Milrem Robotics is a developer and systems integrator of robotics and autonomous systems, with offices in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates. The company is known for its unmanned combat systems, THeMIS and Type-X, as well as its autonomy kit, MIFIK.

Martin Herem, who stepped down as commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) this summer, is also involved with both Frankenburg Technologies and Milrem Robotics.

