Estonian firm brings out eco-friendly bubble-wrap substitute

The Raiku sustainable alternative to bubble wrap is made from thin wooden spirals.
The Raiku sustainable alternative to bubble wrap is made from thin wooden spirals. Source: ERR
An Estonian company is pioneering an environmentally sustainable alternative to bubble wrap which has already proved popular among luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton.

he company, Raiku, makes the material from thin wooden spirals resembling springs, with the intention of making the still highly polluting packaging sector, less so.

 Raiku co-founder Karl-Joosep Pärtel told "Ringvaade": "We conducted initial analysis, which showed that France has the world's largest luxury goods and cosmetics market, and we also received feedback from this locale that the material is seen to have a very luxurious appearance."

"So we went there, and already got various awards from that market. We were recognized as the best and most sustainable packaging material, specifically by the luxury brands, so that's how we got noticed," Pärtel continued.

Alder wood is used to make spirals only 0.3 mm in thickness, which requires only a minimal amount of raw material, meaning there is no need to worry about the impact on Estonia's forests, Pärtel said.

Some customer brands have also requested tailor-made solutions, such as a variety of colors and even scents, he added.

Raiku says is currently setting up its first pilot factory, to scale-up production.

The original "Ringvaade" segment is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rasmus Kuningas

Source: "Ringvaade," presenter Grete Lõbu.

