Old Põlva mall building to be demolished

In Põlva's city center, an old department store, which has stood empty for years, is being demolished. Over the next six months, the furniture store located next to the department store on the city's main street, as well as a small building that once housed a shoe store, will also be demolished.

In recent decades, new commercial spaces in the city of Põlva have been built farther from the existing center. Even the owner of the old department store, Põlva Consumer Cooperative, has constructed two large retail buildings, where various shops have relocated from the former department store. The old department store complex will be demolished in the coming months, confirmed Kristo Anderson, chairman of the board of Coop Põlva Consumer Cooperative.

"We have signed a contract with the demolition company, and the building has been handed over. The final deadline for the demolition is March 31," said Anderson.

"The building was constructed nearly fifty years ago during the Soviet era, and its functionality and energy efficiency are poor. The population of both Põlva city and Põlva County is in steady decline, making it impossible to maintain such a large structure from the 1970s and 1980s with the current population," Anderson added.

Põlva municipal government hopes that after the demolition of the department store, the square in front of the church will not remain empty, said Põlva Mayor Marti Rõigas.

"From the perspective of the municipal government, we see this as an opportunity. Although the property is privately owned, we have spoken with the owners, and one of the possibilities is to start working on a new zoning plan that could allow for the construction of apartment buildings in the city center."

For many local residents, the department store has been a landmark, and it is difficult to accept its demolition, said Ilme, a longtime resident of Põlva.

"I have so many beautiful memories. All the lovely restaurants, all the nice shops, everything was around us. It was the heart of Põlva. For the entire community, this is an emotionally significant blow. From what I've heard in talking to people, many are deeply saddened and opposed to this demolition."

However, the mayor acknowledged that it is ultimately a good thing that an empty, deteriorating building will not be left to decay.

