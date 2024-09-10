Võru hospital says no plan to close maternity ward despite falling birth rate

News
South Estonia Hospital in Võru.
South Estonia Hospital in Võru. Source: South Estonia Hospital
News

The South-Estonian Hospital (Lõuna-Eesti haigla) in Võru has no immediate plans to close its maternity ward despite the number of births declining steadily in recent years, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Arvi Vask, the hospital's director, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Keeping the ward running is relatively expensive as personnel costs are high. Our budget ahs 70 percent going toward staff expenses, and we need staff available 24 hours a day. We've carried out the calculations, and the maternity ward alone is losing us about €300,000 because the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) finances services on a per-case basis."

"One birth in Estonia costs about €2,000, so if we have 100 fewer births, that's minus €200,000 more" Vask said.

A baby birth chart on the maternity ward's wall reveals that there are some months where days or even weeks go by without any births.

Midwife Ene Kons said: "When I first started working here, there were 12 to 13 births per day. Now, days go by when none occur, though on other days, there may be two or three."

The hospital's maternity ward underwent renovations four years ago which cost nearly a million euros, and the closure of maternity wards in two other South Estonian towns, Valga and Põlva, led to the number of births taking place Võru exceeding 500.

Arvi Vask. Source: ERR

While last year there were more than 300 births, the figure is expected to drop further still this year.

On the other hand, Võru's atmosphere sometimes tempts birth-givers-to-be to travel there from further afield.

In one case, a family from near Tartu arrived at the hospital Monday.

They told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that they chose to come to Võru as it is quieter, so medical staff have more time to dedicate to them.

The maternity ward in Võru will remain open.

Vask said: "For now, we are managing. We have no plans to shut it down because we are covering the losses with revenue from other services and activities," adding that longer term, this is not a sustainable state of affairs, though the picture is the same for all general hospitals in Estonia.

The last birth at the Lõuna-Eesti Hospital, at the time the report was filed, was on September 5.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera," reporter Leevi Lillemäe.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:55

Gravestones stolen from Tallinn's cemeteries

17:38

Mark Lajal moves up 23 places in ATP rankings

17:10

State budget agreement expected end of next week

16:57

Extension planned for hotel at Tallinn train station

16:47

Estonia's Foreign Ministry distances itself from MPs' China visit

16:43

Tallinn maternity hospitals report falling birth rates

16:21

Summer conditions led to plentiful harvests of animal feed crops

15:59

Rasmus Mägi wins Brescia 400-meter hurdles

15:33

Baltic artists Laura Põld and Sabine Vernere to present works in Vienna

15:16

Eesti Post seeking one-third hike in postal rates

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:40

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

09.09

Northern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.09

Former EDF chief: Without ammunition even NATO cannot prevent war reaching Estonia

09.09

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.09

Fuel sellers: Drop in global oil prices already reached Estonia

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

09.09

Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo