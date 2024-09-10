PÖFF director: Impossible for Trofimova to not know what's really happening in Ukraine

News
Tiina Lokk.
Tiina Lokk. Source: Mattias Markus Kangur
News

Anastasia Trofimova's controversial documentary "Russians at War," which portrays Russian soldiers as victims, was recently shown at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Tiina Lokk, director of Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) said the movie is very simplistic and that it is impossible for Trofimova to not know the truth about what is really happening in Ukraine.

Russian director Anastasia Trofimova's film crew spent seven months in eastern Ukraine with a battalion of the Russian Army to produce the movie "Russians at War." The film has been heavily criticizes for paining a distorted picture of what is happening in Ukraine by portraying Russian soldiers as sufferers and victims.

"It's actually a very simplistic film, and we were shown it. There is a scandal because it is extremely one-sided. If only there had been some shots of the war and of Bucha. It's not possible and it's not believable to not know at all what has happened and what is actually being done there (by Russia in Ukraine  – ed.)," said Tiina Lokk, director of the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

Filipp Kruusvall, the organizer of Docpoint Tallinn, said they would not include the film in their program under the current circumstances. "My personal opinion is that Russian soldiers are still mass murderers and at the moment, it is too early to start trying to understand them," said Kruusvall.

"First of all, there must be a trial. Once they have been convicted and the victims have been compensated, then we can move on to the next phase and start to decipher what happened," he added.

In addition to the movie itself, Trofimova has also been criticized for saying that she saw no signs of war crimes during the entire time she spent on the front line. Kruusvall pointed out that, although promotion of "Russians at War" at various film festivals might give the impression that this was Trofimova's debut movie, she is in fact already an experienced filmmaker.

"She has made eleven TV documentaries with the Russian propaganda channel Russia Today, which have been broadcast on Russia Today. So she is a very experienced filmmaker, some would say even an experienced propagandist, who now lives in Canada," Kruusvall explained.

Despite considerable protests from Ukrainian filmmakers, "Russians at War" will also be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada on Tuesday. Kruusvall suggested one of the reasons why there is so much interest in the West for movies like this is the information vacuum regarding what is happening in Russia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:55

Gravestones stolen from Tallinn's cemeteries

17:38

Mark Lajal moves up 23 places in ATP rankings

17:10

State budget agreement expected end of next week

16:57

Extension planned for hotel at Tallinn train station

16:47

Estonia's Foreign Ministry distances itself from MPs' China visit

16:43

Tallinn maternity hospitals report falling birth rates

16:21

Summer conditions led to plentiful harvests of animal feed crops

15:59

Rasmus Mägi wins Brescia 400-meter hurdles

15:33

Baltic artists Laura Põld and Sabine Vernere to present works in Vienna

15:16

Eesti Post seeking one-third hike in postal rates

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:40

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

09.09

Northern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.09

Former EDF chief: Without ammunition even NATO cannot prevent war reaching Estonia

09.09

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.09

Fuel sellers: Drop in global oil prices already reached Estonia

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

09.09

Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo