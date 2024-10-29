PÖFF announces movies selected for 2024 Baltic Film Competition

The selection of movies in Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival's (PÖFF) Baltic Film Competition has been announced. Presenting the crème de la crème of fresh output from the festival's home region, this year's Baltic Competition program consists of 16 works, including six world premieres and two international premieres, alongside eight other previously released and critically acclaimed Baltic films.

"The Baltic Film Competition has two missions: first to debut the freshest and boldest Baltic films of any genre as first screenings or international premieres. Second, to showcase award-winning Baltic films to audiences, celebrating their recent successes abroad," said Edvinas Pukšta, the main curator of the competition.

The opening movie of the Baltic competition is historical drama "Never Alone" by Finnish director Klaus Härö. Partly filmed in Estonia, "Never Alone" tells the lesser-known story of Abraham Stiller's struggle to protect Jewish people from being deported by the Nazis.

"The Baltic Film Competition at PÖFF remains the only category in which regional premieres are allowed, though we are increasingly securing world and international premieres," said Pukšta.

"Additionally, the rising demand for Baltic films at top festivals encourages us to showcase acclaimed regional hits. We couldn't pass on films like 'Flow' (multiple awards), 'Drowning Dr' (Best Director and Best Ensemble at Locarno), or 'Lioness' (Best Screenwriter in Warsaw). Likewise, we felt it was fair to allow 'Southern Chronicles' and 'Tasty' to have their premieres in Cottbus just a week before Tallinn."

The winner of the best Baltic Film Competition at PÖFF will receive a grant of €5,000.

The 16 movies selected for the PÖFF 2024 Baltic Film Competition are:

Anna LOL, 2024, Latvia;

Director: Ivars Tontegode. World premiere.

Black Velvet, 2024, Latvia;

Director: Liene Linde. Baltic premiere.

Drowning Dry, 2024, Latvia, Lithuania;

Director: Laurynas Bareiša. Estonian premiere.

Flow, 2024, Latvia, France, Belgium;

Director: Gints Zilbalodis. Estonian premiere.

I Was Born In A Garage, 2024, Estonia;

Director: Arko Okk. World premiere.

In The Land That Sings, 2024, Latvia;

Director: Māris Martinsons. International premiere.

Life & Love, 2024, Estonia;

Director: Helen Takkin.

Lioness, 2024, Estonia, Germany, Latvia;

Director: Liina-Triškina Vanhatalo.

My Partners, 2024, Estonia;

Director: Eeva Kübar. World premiere.

Never Alone, 2024, Finland, Estonia, Austria, Germany, Sweden;

Director: Klaus Härö. World premiere.

Paradise Not Lost, 2024, Lithuania;

Director: Linas Mikuta. World premiere.

Rebel with a Bow Tie, 2024, Estonia;

Director: Jaan Tootsen. World premiere.

Tasty, 2024, Lithuania, Estonia;

Director: Eglė Vertelytė. World premiere.

The End, 2024, Latvia;

Director: Māris Maskalāns. International premiere.

Southern Chronicles, 2024, Lithuania, Estonia;

Director: Ignas Miškinis. Baltic premiere.

Touched by Eternity, 2024, Latvia;

Director: Mārčis Lāčis. Baltic premiere.

More information about the 2024 edition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is avalable here.

