Documentary about Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves hits theaters in January

The new documentary about Toomas Hendrik Ilves,
The new documentary about Toomas Hendrik Ilves, "Rebel With a Bow Tie." Source: Screenshot from movie.
On January 31, a new documentary following former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves during his last year and a half in office is set to be released in Estonian cinemas. "Rebel With a Bow Tie" is also part of this year's Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

Jaan Tootsen's documentary follows President Toomas Hendrik Ilves in the last year and a half of his term in office as he grapples with the complexities of world politics and his private life. Tootsen's keen camera eye follows Ilves at his most difficult moments, showing no mercy, but creating a gripping, rather harsh and at the same time very human portrait of the President.

In 2011, Jaan Tootsen premiered the intriguing "The New World", about a hippie community. The next morning, Jaan received an offer he could not refuse – to join the President's colorful team as a cultural advisor. Luckily, he filmed everything and managed to capture sincere confessions without official suites between important meetings.

"Rebel With a Bow Tie" is also competing in the Baltic Film Program at this year's Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), with screenings in both Tallinn and Tartu.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

