Finnish-Estonian comedy drama 'The Missile' hits theaters in December

"The Missile" (2024). Source: promotional image
Early next month, Miia Tervo's latest comedy drama, "The Missile," will reach big screens across Estonia. Based on a true incident, the film is set in Sapmi, Northern Finland in 1984, where single mother Niina unexpectedly finds herself at the center of an international missile crisis.

"The Missile," a Finnish-Estonian coproduction, was shot in Finland and Estonia and involved several Estonian filmmakers and extras.

The film had its world premiere at Göteborg Film Festival, where lead actor Oona Airola scooped up the Dragon Award for Best Acting.

Niina, a single mother, takes a job at a local newspaper in Northern Finland. One night, she hears a huge bang, and info begins to leak that this may have had something to do with a Soviet missile that has entered Finnish airspace.

The local town ends up buzzing with people representing various interests and reporters from all over the world, and fledgling journalist Niina has the chance to investigate the explosive story that has fallen in her lap.

At the same time, her personal life is complicated by a Cold War of its own as her violent ex-husband, recently released from prison, wants to reconcile.

Estonians among the cast and crew include actor Tiina Tauraite in the role of nuclear scientist and doomsayer, cinematographer Meelis Veeremets, makeup artist Kaire Hendrikson as well as co-producers Johanna Maria Paulson and Evelin Penttilä.

The cast also features Tommi Korpela, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Pyry Kähkönen as well as several other internationally recognized actors.

Co-producer Johanna Maria Paulson said that the upcoming theatrical release of "The Missile" has long been in the works, given that Estonia is the film's second homeland.

"Although the story takes place in Sapmi, over 100 Estonian contributors were involved, both in front of and behind the camera, making the Estonian premiere a highly anticipated event," Paulson highlighted.

"Miia [Tervo] has a unique talent for tackling contemporary, burning issues with a sensitive approach brimming with absurdist humor, which is why 'The Missile' has been so warmly received both in Finland and at international film festivals," she added.

The film was produced in collaboration between Stellar Film and Komeetta, which has previously brought the films "Hit Big" and "Maria's Paradise" to the screen.

"The Missile" will be screened on November 10 and 17 as part of the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) program, and will reach theaters across Estonia starting December 6.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

