Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

On Monday, filming will begin in Tallinn for the major Hollywood spy thriller "The Agency," which will result in traffic closures in several areas of Lasnamäe, the city center and Nõmme. ERR's "AK. Nädal" weekend news magazine explored which filming locations foreign filmmakers generally prefer in Estonia and why.

A few years ago, the action-thriller Tenet, filmed in seven countries, also brought filmmakers to Estonia, where several scenes were shot in Soviet-era locations such as the Lasnamäe Canal, Linnahall and the Liivalaia Courthouse.

Ivo Felt, a producer from Allfilm, said that in addition to suitable filming locations, foreign producers primarily seek quality services in Estonia.

"There are people here who know how and want to make films. There's a certain enthusiasm that still remains. People here do this work with great passion. Another reason is our tax rebate system, which the state offers. It's a standard feature that every country needs to have, and in Estonia, it works well," Felt said.

Experience shows that every film made here attracts new interest.

"Word has spread about the professionalism of our crew. Initially, British teams were planned to work in India for Tenet, but they were replaced by Estonian teams because their skill level is so high," said Hannes Paldrok, CEO of Location Unit.

A-class productions place high importance on proper infrastructure.

"We have a safe environment, our film crews are very professional and respected worldwide. The infrastructure we can offer, from filming logistics to restaurants and hotels, is of a very high standard. This is crucial when bringing in A-list stars, where security is a major concern," Paldrok noted.

Paldrok added that although each film usually seeks a unique environment, some general favorites have emerged. One popular location in Tallinn is Roosikrantsi tänav.

"We've used it to stand in for Denmark, Copenhagen, Helsinki and even parts of Germany in commercials – it's a typical Western European street. Roosikrantsi is one of the few streets that convincingly looks like Western Europe," Paldrok said.

Other favorite filming spots include Estonia's nature, manors, Tallinn's Old Town and the Kreenholm factory complex in Narva.

"You should see the looks on the Brits' faces when they walk onto the Kreenholm site and see Russia from there. They know it's possible, but the surprise and amazement when they're actually there is still quite big," Paldrok remarked.

In addition to feature films, Estonia is often used as the backdrop for luxury car commercials and other advertisements.

"Last year, we did the BMW Neue Klasse commercial, which was shown at the Munich Auto Show. It was filmed in the Estonian countryside. Estonia is a great place to secretly shoot car ads for vehicles that haven't been released yet because there are so few people here, making it easier to control access," Paldrok said.

Both Paldrok and Felt agreed that increasing the funds for the tax rebate system and building a proper film studio would breathe new life and greater stability into Estonia's film industry.

"So that things aren't so seasonal and hectic – if we had a studio, we could film year-round, build sets when we need them, and this would help smooth out the workflow," Felt said

--

