International film studio complex to be built in Jõhvi

Funding from the European Union's Just Transition Fund will be used to help build a €15 million film studio complex in Jõhvi in eastern Estonia.

Construction is planned to start this summer and is expected to end in autumn 2025.

The complex will be based at the Jõhvi business park and will include film studios, and a digital and multimedia incubator.

"This complex aims to bring the international film industry to Ida-Viru County and to provide all support services related to the film industry locally," Teet Kuusmik, head of the Ida-Viru Investment Agency, told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Plans for the film studio complex in Jõhvi. Source: Eskiis.

There is already interest in the center.

"Over the last six months, we have received quite a few inquiries about when the studios will be ready and whether it is already possible to book them," Kuusmik said.

The complex will include two studios: one a 1,200-square-meter studio and another 2,000-square-meter studio.

"The 2,000-square-metre studio is designed exclusively for film production. The 1,200 is a kind of multifunctional, where you can do all sorts of things in addition to film production: organize conferences, concerts - all in the time between one film project and another," explained Kuusmik.

If everything goes according to plan, the complex will open in the second half of next year.

