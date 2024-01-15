X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

International film studio complex to be built in Jõhvi

News
Plans for the film studio complex in Jõhvi.
Plans for the film studio complex in Jõhvi. Source: Eskiis.
News

Funding from the European Union's Just Transition Fund will be used to help build a €15 million film studio complex in Jõhvi in eastern Estonia.

Construction is planned to start this summer and is expected to end in autumn 2025.

The complex will be based at the Jõhvi business park and will include film studios, and a digital and multimedia incubator.

"This complex aims to bring the international film industry to Ida-Viru County and to provide all support services related to the film industry locally," Teet Kuusmik, head of the Ida-Viru Investment Agency, told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Plans for the film studio complex in Jõhvi. Source: Eskiis.

There is already interest in the center.

"Over the last six months, we have received quite a few inquiries about when the studios will be ready and whether it is already possible to book them," Kuusmik said.

The complex will include two studios: one a 1,200-square-meter studio and another 2,000-square-meter studio.

"The 2,000-square-metre studio is designed exclusively for film production. The 1,200 is a kind of multifunctional, where you can do all sorts of things in addition to film production: organize conferences, concerts - all in the time between one film project and another," explained Kuusmik.

Plans for the film studio complex in Jõhvi. Source: Eskiis.

If everything goes according to plan, the complex will open in the second half of next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:36

Almost 90 percent of Võru teachers plan to strike

22:30

Middle East expert: Houthi attacks on merchant ships continuation of Gaza war

21:04

International film studio complex to be built in Jõhvi

20:59

Estonia does not support simplification of single work & residence permit for non-EU nationals

20:22

Bank of Estonia: Export decline may have started to stop

19:26

Minister: Many of proposals made by former PPA chief already in development

18:03

Price of electricity to jump 50 percent from Monday to Tuesday

17:39

Estonia's government coalition fails again to agree on teachers' raises

17:35

Estonian street artist Sirla: One person's defacing is another one's art

16:56

Estonian government to leave details of car tax up to the parliament

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

10:46

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.01

MP: Estonia could mine its border

14.01

Estonian prime minister: We will not repatriate mobilization-aged Ukrainians Updated

08:35

Estonia's largest ever snowman completed in Nõo, Tartu County

14:23

Estonian authority: Impending blizzard conditions to put roads in bad shape Updated

14.01

Icy conditions in Estonia pack ER waiting rooms

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: