€25 million funding available for Ida-Viru County apartment renovations

News
Narva.
Narva. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

€25 million worth of grant funding has been made available to renovate apartment blocks in Estonia's most easterly region Ida-Viru County. In the past, apartment associations have shown little interest in similar schemes.

More than 2,000 apartment blocks need renovation and 400 of those are in the border city of Narva. Until now, residents have seen work, such as installing insulation, as too expensive.

Cheap heating provided by nearby power plants has also kept demand low.

It is hoped the new funding – a record amount – will now make apartment associations reconsider.

"These two rounds, totaling €25 million for Ida-Viru County, are unprecedentedly large. This kind of concentrated renovation funding for Ida-Viru County has never been seen before in the country. People are practically getting a new home. Why not take advantage of this opportunity now?" said Veronika Valk-Siska, head of housing policy at the Ministry of Climate.

The money comes from the European Union, €10 million from the coronavirus recovery fund and €15 million from the Just Transition Fund. Between 40-70 percent of costs will be covered depending on the level of renovation.

"We would like to have 20-25 blocks across Ida-Viru County, which we could later proudly show off," said Ivan Sergejev, Just transition process coordinator at the Ministry of Finance.

Sergejev specifically highlighted renovating khrushchevkas, apartment blocks built en mass across the Soviet Union after World War II during Premier Nikita Khrushchev to solve housing shortages. The buildings are notoriously energy inefficient, but an EU-funded project in Tartu has sought to solve the problem.  

An information day was held in Narva to encourage applications. It was said such favorable conditions will likely never be on offer again. An additional argument is the heating price, which has almost doubled in Narva in recent years.

"Gradually people are starting to realize that the housing stock is over 50 years old and if you do not put anything into an old building, nothing good will come of it," said Alexander Lesonen, chairman of an apartment association in the city.

The application rounds will open in January and next summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.12

€25 million funding available for Ida-Viru County apartment renovations

19.12

Bill in support of Israeli military operation comes on the heels of the UN ceasefire vote Updated

19.12

Ministry mulls ban on short phone numbers with hidden costs

19.12

71 Estonian MPs call on Macron to ban Russian athletes from Paris Olympics

19.12

PISA 2022: Gender gap in Estonia and Finland – from school to work pay

19.12

Estonia completes second synchronous condenser needed to uncouple from Russian grid

19.12

Estonia allocates €350,000 to Ukraine for aid, energy infrastructure repairs

19.12

PPA restricts ice access in south, east Estonia from December 20

19.12

Edward Lucas on ways in which Ukraine can ultimately win

19.12

Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

19.12

Finance minister: Planned €400 million tax hike needs to be canceled Updated

18.12

Environment Agency fines Estonian fuel retailer Olerex €8 million

18.12

White Christmas may still happen in Estonia

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

19.12

Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

18.12

European Union reaches agreement on major building renovation plan

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: