Just Transition Fund progress far behind schedule in Ida-Viru County

Celebration of the start of construction of the Narva magnet factory.
Celebration of the start of construction of the Narva magnet factory. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Only a little over 10 percent of Just Transition Fund resources meant for Ida-Viru County has been used as the deadline looms, meaning that a notable part of the €252 million might be lost, daily Postimees reports.

The €252 million pot for Estonia's easternmost Ida-Viru County will need to be distributed by the end of 2026. While the interim goal was to distribute €191 million by the end of this year, by mid-December, just €27.5 million worth of applications were covered by the JTF of which €18.75 million will go to Silmet's new magnets factory in Narva, Postimees wrote.

Another €46 million worth of applications are in the works, while there have also been setbacks. In November, oil shale chemistry group VKG was turned down after it sought €10 million for a plastic waste processing plant in Kohtla-Järve. While the firm's total investment would have exceeded €100 million, because gas and coke are created when processing plastic waste the project did not qualify for JTF support.

Estonia stands to just lose access to the money if it cannot be used by the 2026 deadline.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

