Ida-Viru County businesses showing interest in EU's Just Transition Fund

Companies in Estonia's eastern Ida-Viru County have begun actively applying for funds from the European Union's Just Transition Fund, which finances the green transition. Interest was low last year, but has now increased tenfold.

The fund's business support measure totals €170 million and more than 40 companies have applied, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The government representative of Ida-Viru County Jaanus Purga said the majority have been linked to accommodation.

"But, to my great delight, there have also been additions from a wide variety of sectors: medical services, printing, small accommodation, catering, service, caravan parks and I like that because a diverse economy here in Ida-Viru is sustainable," he said.

Purga said 85 percent of the €170 million will have been applied for by the deadline and a detailed overview will be available around Midsummer.

The tourism sector has submitted applications for almost €40 million. It is said there is a need for new hotels and experiences.

"We're doing some serious work with the Finnish market and we have some good signs, but what's missing here is a four-star hotel," said Ida-Viru County tourist coordinator Kadri Jalonen. She added the tourism and catering industries have a lot of potential.

Narva, Kohtla-Järve, and Jõhvi municipalities have submitted the highest number of applications. The fewest have come from Narva-Jõesuu and Sillamäe.

