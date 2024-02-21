X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Ida-Viru County businesses showing interest in EU's Just Transition Fund

News
European Union flag.
European Union flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Companies in Estonia's eastern Ida-Viru County have begun actively applying for funds from the European Union's Just Transition Fund, which finances the green transition. Interest was low last year, but has now increased tenfold.

The fund's business support measure totals €170 million and more than 40 companies have applied, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The government representative of Ida-Viru County Jaanus Purga said the majority have been linked to accommodation.

"But, to my great delight, there have also been additions from a wide variety of sectors: medical services, printing, small accommodation, catering, service, caravan parks and I like that because a diverse economy here in Ida-Viru is sustainable," he said.

Purga said 85 percent of the €170 million will have been applied for by the deadline and a detailed overview will be available around Midsummer.

The tourism sector has submitted applications for almost €40 million. It is said there is a need for new hotels and experiences.

"We're doing some serious work with the Finnish market and we have some good signs, but what's missing here is a four-star hotel," said Ida-Viru County tourist coordinator Kadri Jalonen. She added the tourism and catering industries have a lot of potential.

Narva, Kohtla-Järve, and Jõhvi municipalities have submitted the highest number of applications. The fewest have come from Narva-Jõesuu and Sillamäe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

20:26

Trade unions say foreign labor quota has become irrelevant

19:27

Tallinn removing outdated street signs

18:50

Estonia will not close border during Russian presidential election

18:43

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

18:25

Tallinn apartment prices increased year-on-year

17:56

Ida-Viru County businesses showing interest in EU's Just Transition Fund

17:26

Museum seeks to put Estonia's Tori horse on UNESCO list

16:56

Tallinn begins accepting first-grade enrollment applications on March 1

16:25

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Munich

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

18:43

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

19.02

Several income tax changes will be introduced next year

20.02

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

14:32

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: