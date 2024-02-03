Progress slow on Ida-Viru County apartment block EU funding uptake

While European Union funding is available for the renovation and refurbishment of apartment blocks in Ida-Viru County, uptake and interest continues so far to be low.

One such model quarter is earmarked for the City of Narva and, from summer, EU Just Transition Funds are open for this purpose and up to a total of 80 percent of overall renovation costs.

City authorities say they hope to rejuvenate five apartment buildings in the Old Town (Vanalinn) district.

Mayor of Narva Jaan Toots (Center) told ERR that: "We are going to renovate the buikdings as one group, and do do this there must be at least five houses. To that end, we have selected the odd numbers on Viru tänav, from the Stockholmi plats end, to essentially get one small block renovated."

At the same time, the consent of local residents is required, and the renovation is to be discussed at the street's housing association (Viru tänava korteriühistu) general meeting to be held in the next few weeks.

The Just Transition Fund application period lasts over a week – some what of an "old Europe" pace when compared with Estonia's own domestic KredEx funding, which is open for just a few hours.

The Just Transition Fund is however set up by the EU for those areas of member states expected to be the most negatively impacted by the transition towards climate-neutrality, which in Estonia's case would be Ida-Viru County, since it hosts the bulk of the oil shale sector.

In any case, while the application round opened on January 24, as of the start of February, when it was still open, only around a third of the total €9.4 million available had been applied for.

Hardi Murula, project leader at the Union of Ida-Viru Municipalities (Ida-Viru omavalitsuste liit) said the main reasons for this are even with the transition fund support in place, the work is too expensive for most residents.

Poor management and civic pride in the largely Russian-speaking town and the lack of exemplification on what the project actually involves are also factors, Murula added.

Additional support can be found via the European Investment Bank's ELENA program, which; Murula said, provides the opportunity to conduct an energy audit in relation to construction procurement and the conclusion of the construction contract. This takes some of the weight off the decision making process which the housing association would otherwise have to undertake, he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!