RKAS to build a new police complex in Tallinn

News
Ädala 25 detailed plan.
Ädala 25 detailed plan. Source: Agabus Arhitektid
News

Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), a state-owned real estate development and management company, plans to demolish the Police and Border Guard (PPA) building complex on Ädala tänav in Tallinn and build a new one in its place. According to the same plan, a commercial building may also be built on the site.

The Tallinn City Council on Wednesday launched the preparation of a detailed plan for the property at 25 Ädala tänav and the surrounding area, with the aim of granting building rights for the construction of a complex of commercial, residential and defense sector buildings.

In May 2021, RKAS applied for the start of detailed planning for a complex of up to four-story defense buildings, a three-story commercial building, and an extension of Ädala tänav.

There is now a complex of buildings on the site housing several units of the PPA.

Tarmo Mändmets, director of real estate development at RKAS, told ERR that the objective is to build fresh structures to replace the existing ones in order to improve working conditions for PPA employees. According to the plan, the older buildings will be demolished and replaced by a contemporary complex, he explained.

The newly constructed complex will include buildings with a broad range of uses, such as work and study areas, as well as training and recreation facilities.

Mändmets added that there will be areas for maintenance and storage of PPA vehicles and other storage needs, while the yard area will also be used for training.

The proposal suggests extending Ädala tänav to Merimetsa tee via Ädala tänav 25. The plan will create a commercial area apart from the defense premises, with the possibility of constructing office and service buildings. Mändmets said, however, it is still uncertain whether the plan will be implemented.

"Since the planning process will take several more years, the exact use of the building will not be determined until the detailed plan is finalized and the country's needs are mapped out," he said.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

