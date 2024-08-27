RKAS announces winning solution for Tallinn's new police quarter

Announced in March, a design competition by Estonian state real estate manager Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) for the best solution for the buildings and outdoor space at a new Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) complex on Tallinn's Rahumäe tee was won by architectural firm Arhitekt11's design concept "Kompass" ("Compass").

The goal of the design competition was to find the best urban development vision for the property located at Rahumäe tee 6/Tervise 20, which would meet the specific needs of police work as well as turn into a modern, representative and green city quarter, RKAS announced Tuesday.

The winning design will serve as the basis when drawing up the property's detailed plan.

According to Janne Alavere, PPA deputy director general for assets, the final decision was made in favor of Arhitekt11's design concept because of all the submissions, it best meets the PPA's needs, as well as allows for the development of the buildings without immediately having to demolish the current police station building.

Construction of the development on Rahumäe tee is planned to take place in several stages. RKAS has previously told ERR that the city government is expected to decide to initiate detailed planning this fall. The planning process will take three years, and construction can begin a year and a half after the detailed plan is completed – once the buildings' construction projects are ready.

The first stage of the project will see the construction of a new PPA headquarters building on Rahumäe tee. The PPA's current headquarters are located in confectioner Kalev's massive former candy factory on Pärnu maantee, which is being rented.

Following some adjustments, the design concept will be used as the basis for initiating a detailed plan for the area, said RKAS project manager and competition coordinator Erik Vest. A total of 18 architectural firms participated in the competition.

The authors of Arhitekt11's winning design concept "Kompass" are Illimar Truverk, Sigrit Nasari, Terke Kram, Sander Paling and Aaron Renser.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!